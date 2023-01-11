Austin Butler ‘Doesn’t Think He Sounds Like’ Elvis After Fans Go Wild Over His Voice At Globes

Austin Butler, 31, disagrees with fans who think he still sounds like Elvis Presley, after transforming into the King of Rock and Roll for Baz Luhrmann‘s movie. Austin won his first Golden Globe on January 10 and was mocked online for talking like Elvis in his acceptance speech. The actor was asked about his voice change later in the press room, and he said, “I don’t even think about it. I don’t think I sound like him still, but I guess I haven’t noticed ’cause I hear it a lot.”

Austin Butler responds to those that say they still hear traces of Elvis' accent in his speaking voice: “I had three years where that was my only focus, so I'm sure there's pieces of him in my DNA and I’ll always be linked.” pic.twitter.com/qj3jCDzktS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 11, 2023

Austin further told reporters, “I think, I often liken it to when somebody lives in another country for a long time, and I had three years where that was my only focus in life, so I’m sure that there’s just pieces of my DNA that will always be linked in that way.”

Austin’s been open about the great lengths he went to in order to play Elvis for the 2022 biopic. In December, he revealed to Janelle Monáe for a Variety interview that he “didn’t see my family for three years” while he was preparing for the role.

“I had months where I wouldn’t talk to anybody,” he shared. “And when I did, the only thing I was ever thinking about was Elvis. I was speaking in his voice the whole time.”

During his post-Golden Globe win interviews, Austin also shared how he felt receiving the award in front of Elvis’ ex-wife Priscilla Presley and their daughter Lisa Marie Presley, who have praised Austin’s performance in the film. “I just feel so endlessly grateful to them that they provided this space for me to somehow try to capture the essence of this man that means so much to them, and that they love so much,” he said, according to Entertainment Tonight.

This was Austin’s first nomination at the Golden Globes and his first win. The Carrie Diaries alum was so appreciative in his acceptance speech after he won Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama. “Oh, man, all my words are leaving me. I just am so grateful right now. I’m in this room full of my heroes,” he said, before giving a special shoutout to director Baz Luhrman. “I owe this to a bold, visionary filmmaker who allowed me the experience to take risks and I always knew I would be supported,” Austin said. “I love you, Baz Luhrmann.”