Lisa Marie Presley’s Children: Everything To Know About Her 4 Kids, Including Her Son Who Died At 27

Lisa Marie Presley, 54, was rushed to the hospital during the morning of Thursday, Jan. 12 after suffering cardiac arrest, HollywoodLife confirmed. The medical scare came just days after the only daughter of Priscilla Presley, 77, and the late Elvis Presley walked the red carpet of the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards and gushed over Austin Butler‘s portrayal of The King of Rock and Roll in 2022’s Elvis. While the singer-songwriter is mostly known as Elvis’ daughter, she has four kids who know her as their mom.

Lisa shares four kids with two ex-husbands. She has twin daughters Harper and Finley, who she welcomed in 2008, with ex-husband Michael Lockwood. They were married between 2006 and 2021. She also welcomed a daughter, Riley, and a son, Benjamin, with her ex-husband Danny Keough. Unfortunately, Benjamin died in 2020 at the age of 27. Read on to learn more about Lisa Marie Presley’s children.

Riley Keough

Riley, Lisa Marie and Danny’s first child, was born on May 29, 1989. She followed in her mother’s footsteps into the entertainment industry and is a successful model and actress. She made her modeling debut in 2004 by walking the runway for Dolce & Gabbana. A few years later, in 2010, she landed her first acting gig in The Runaways, a film that starred Kristen Stewart and Dakota Fanning. She is best known for 2015’s Mad Max: Fury Road, 2016’s American Honey, and 2017’s Logan Lucky. She also appeared in a 2018 episode of Riverdale.

In May 2022, she made her directorial debut at the Cannes Film Festival with her film, War Pony. “I’m very overwhelmed. I haven’t really taken it all in yet,” she told PEOPLE at the time. “It’s been wonderful … we’re just excited.”

In 2007, Riley and her mother appeared on The Oprah Winfrey Show and explained that Riley was encouraged to explore her own likes and dislikes in an effort to be her own person outside of the famous family. “I didn’t want her to have that shadow where she felt competition and intimidated by anything,” Lisa Marie said. “I wanted [my children] to be able to do what they wanted to do.”

Despite Riley’s push to grow as an individual, she admitted that being a member of the iconic Presley family has its perks. “I’m very privileged,” she told The Guardian in 2017. “Like the normal story of moving to L.A. and it takes you three years to find an agent? I got one in a week.”

However, her childhood wasn’t all luxury. “I grew up very privileged with my mother. But my dad didn’t live like that,” she told the publication. “And I think experiencing both sides has been helpful. My father had mattresses on the floor of his apartments. He lived in cabins and trailer parks. He just didn’t have much money.” Riley didn’t mind roughing it a bit, though. “My memories of growing up with him were so colorful and eccentric and fun,” she noted. “It was a good vibe, you know?

Riley does not have any kids, but she is married. She tied the knot with Australian stuntman Ben Smith-Petersen in 2015.

After the death of her brother, Benjamin, Riley became a death doula, a trained professional that helps others grieve through various forms of death and medical upsets. “Today I finished my Death Doula training, on The Art of Death Midwifery training course by @sacred_crossings so I guess I’m an almost certified death doula now hehe,” she wrote in an Instagram post on March 21, 2021 alongside a motivational quote. “We are taught that its a morbid subject to talk about. Or were so afraid of it that we’re unable to talk about it… then of course it happens to us, and we are very ill prepared.”

“I think it’s so important to be educated on conscious dying and death the way we educate ourselves on birth and conscious birthing,” she continued. “We prepare ourselves so rigorously for the entrance and have no preparation for our exit. So I’m so grateful for this community and to be able to contribute what I can.”

Benjamin Keough

Benjamin Storm Presley Keough was born on Oct. 21, 1992. Aside from being known as one of Elvis’ grandkids, he was often compared to the late rockstar for so closely resembling him. “Ben does look so much like Elvis,” Lisa told CMT in 2012. “He was at the Opry and was the quiet storm behind the stage. Everybody turned around and looked when he was over there. Everybody was grabbing him for a photo because it is just uncanny.”

Unlike his sister, who boasts over 500,000 followers on Instagram, Benjamin kept a very low profile. After his death by suicide in 2020, his friend Brandon Howard revealed what he was like in private. “Sometimes he struggled with depression, which is a serious thing with [the coronavirus pandemic] and everything happening right now and everybody being locked in the house,” he explained to PEOPLE.

He also said that unlike Riley, Benjamin did not thrive being in such a famous family. “That kind of pressure is definitely a part of what happened,” he revealed. “It’s a tough thing when you have a lot of pressure with your family and living up to a name and an image. It’s a lot of pressure. It’s almost like you’re pressured into having to be a musician, having to be an actor. It was good for him to go around the world and discover himself and have his own friends. You never know what triggers it.”

He also described Benjamin as a loyal and caring friend. “He would be the one who would come crash with you on the couch for weeks until you’re actually feeling better,” he noted.

Benjamin is missed immensely by his family, as Riley often shares tributes to him on her social media. In Sept. 2022, Lisa opened up about how “incredibly lonely” she felt after his death in an essay she penned for National Grief Awareness Day. However, she said her 14-year-old twins keep her going. “I keep going for my girls. I keep going because my son made it very clear in his final moments that taking care of his little sisters and looking out for them were on the forefront of his concerns and his mind. He absolutely adored them and they him,” she stated.

Harper And Finley Lockwood

Harper and Finley Lockwood were born on Oct. 7, 2008 to Lisa and her then-husband, Michael. They live their lives almost completely out of the spotlight, although they made their red carpet debut at the 2017 ELLE Women in Hollywood event.

Lisa and her proud mother have spoken about the twins on occasion, and in 2019, Priscilla gushed about their brains. “I can’t believe they are so smart [with technology],” she raved to Us Weekly. “I mean, they can handle the phone better than I can. They know how to Google already, they know how to draw things and characters, and oh, my gosh. They’re just little girls experiencing life and having fun.”

That same year, she said they were very active girls and were taking ballet and opera classes while on the TODAY show.