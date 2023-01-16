Elvis Presley’s Graceland Will Go To Lisa Marie Presley’s 3 Daughters After Her Death

Four days after Lisa Marie Presley‘s death on Jan. 12, PEOPLE confirmed that her father, Elvis Presley‘s Graceland estate will go to her three daughters. The Memphis, Tennessee property is a part of The Elvis Presley Trust, which Lisa founded in 1993. The late singer inherited her father’s estate upon his death in 1977, and later, she started a new trust when the original one dissolved upon her 25th birthday. Lisa’s mother, Priscilla Presley, 77, was a co-trustee until she moved into an “advisory” role in 1998, per the Graceland official website. Now, Lisa’s three daughters: Riley Keough, 33, and twins Harper Vivienne Ann and Finley Aaron Love, 14, will inherit the beautiful property.

Graceland was the rock n’ roll king’s personal home for many years until his tragic death in 1977. Later, the estate was opened to the public due to a “cash flow” problem in 1982. The property spans a total of 13.8 acres and now includes a hotel where guests can book rooms and stay. Some of the rooms that Elvis once occupied and are open to tour include the living room, his parent’s bedroom, the kitchen, the TV room, the pool room, the famous Jungle Room, his father’s office, the Trophy Building, the Racquetball Building, and Meditation Garden.

The news of her daughters inheriting the estate comes, as mentioned above, four days after Lisa died on Jan. 12. After suffering from cardiac arrest that Thursday, the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla had sadly died just hours later. Later Priscilla confirmed the news to AP. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” her statement read. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Her daughter, Riley, confirmed to HollywoodLife via a rep that her late mother will be buried alongside her dad at Graceland. Aside from the “Burning Love” hitmaker, some of the other Presley family members are buried at the estate, including Elvis’ father, Vernon, his mother, Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae, according to Entertainment Tonight. In addition, there is also a memorial stone for his twin brother who died at birth in 1935. Notably, during a 2012 interview with the TODAY show, Lisa told the outlet she was always filled with joy when at Graceland. “It always reminds me of when I was the happiest, I think, in my life. It always brings me right there when I come back,” she said at the time.

Lisa’s last public appearance was at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 10. It was there that she and her mother attended to support first-time winner Austin Butler, 31, for his Golden Globe Award for his role in Elvis. One day after Lisa’s passing, Austin released a statement via his rep in response to the somber news. “My heart is completely shattered for [her children] Riley, Finley, Harper and Priscilla at the tragic and unexpected loss of Lisa Marie,” the statement began. “I am eternally grateful for the time I was lucky enough to be near her bright light and will forever cherish the quiet moments we shared. Her warmth, her love and her authenticity will always be remembered.”

Lisa was previously married to Michael Lockwood from 2006 until they filed for divorce in 2016, their divorce was not finalized until 2021. She was also once married to late singer Michael Jackson and Nicolas Cage. Her first marriage was to Danny Keough, who she was married to from 1988 to 1994. She was not married at the time of her death.