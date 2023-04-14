Lisa Marie Presley’s Spouses Through The Years, From Nicolas Cage To Michael Jackson & More

Lisa Marie Presley was the only child of Elvis and Priscilla Presley.

She got married four times in her life.

The singer was rushed to the hospital in ‘full’ cardiac arrest on Jan 12, 2023 and died just a few hours later.

Lisa Marie Presley came into the limelight as entertainment royalty. The singer and songwriter, 54, is the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley and cultivated a successful career all her own. But throughout her life, fans were always fascinated by her relationships, marriages, and divorces — especially after Baz Luhrmann‘s glittering biopic Elvis dazzled critics and audiences in 2022, with Austin Butler winning a Golden Globe for playing her famous father.

On January 12, 2023, Lisa Marie was taken to the hospital in “full” cardiac arrest, with EMTs reportedly performing CPR at her home in Calabasas, per TMZ. Sadly, just a few hours later, Priscilla announced that Lisa had died. Her former loves were among the first to pay their respects and remember her spirit. Famed guitarist Michael Lockwood said his “world has been turned on its ear” when the news broke of her passing, while Nicolas Cage confessed he was “heartbroken” by the news.

In honor of her, we’re taking a look back at Lisa Marie Presley’s relationship history with the below comprehensive timeline.

Danny Keough

Lisa Marie and Danny Keough, an actor and musician, started dating in the mid-80s when Lisa Marie was a teenager. Danny is roughly three years older than Lisa. By October 1988, when Lisa Marie was 20 years old, the couple married and had two children shortly thereafter. Less than one year after saying “I do,” Lisa Marie and Danny welcomed their first child, daughter Danielle Riley Keough, born in May 1989. Their daughter, who goes by Riley, is a famed actress who’s appeared in films like American Honey, Best Picture nominee Mad Max: Fury Road, and stars in the upcoming film Zola alongside Taylor Paige.

The couple’s second child, son Benjamin Storm Keough, was born in October 1992. After nearly six years of marriage, the couple divorced in May 1994. Danny and Lisa have, however, remained incredibly close since their divorce, and rumors even circulated years later that the former couple might get back together. Despite those rumors stemming from mere speculation with no basis in fact, the two leaned on each other after their split.

In July 2020, the former couple suffered a devastating tragedy when their son, Ben, died by suicide at the age of 27. In March 2021, a report circulated that the two grieving parents were living together during their time of mourning and sorrow. However, there was nothing romantic to the arrangement. In the years since their split, Lisa Marie had nothing but warm compliments for her former partner. She’s also expressed her regret that her marriage to Danny ended. “My biggest mistake? Let’s see,” she told Marie Claire in a 2007 interview. “How can I word this? Um. Well. Leaving my first marriage, for the person that I left it for — that was probably the biggest mistake of my life.”

Michael Jackson

Lisa Marie knew Michael Jackson since 1975, but their relationship didn’t become romantic until roughly 1992. They wed in 1994, and Lisa Marie revealed the news in a statement to People Magazine. “My marriage to Michael Jackson took place in a private ceremony outside the United States weeks ago,” she told the outlet, adding that her married name was Lisa Marie Presley-Jackson. “I am very much in love with Michael, I dedicate my life to being his wife. I understand and support him. We both look forward to raising a family.”

The former couple’s relationship quickly fell apart. The two divorced in 1996, as Michael’s drug problem and accusations of pedophilia clouded his career. Lisa Marie spoke to Oprah Winfrey about the end of their marriage in a 2003 interview. “He had to make a decision. Was it the drugs and the vampires or me?” Lisa Marie said. “And he pushed me away.” Michael and Lisa Marie’s divorce was finalized in 1996.

Nicolas Cage

After meeting at a party in 2000, Lisa Marie began dating actor Nicolas Cage. The former couple had a whirlwind romance, and got married in August 2002. Just months later, however, the Oscar winning actor filed for divorce from Lisa in November 2002. It took some time for their separation to become official. Their divorce was finalized sometime in 2004. In his statement after her passing, he said, “This is devastating news. Lisa had the greatest laugh of anyone I ever met. She lit up every room, and I am heartbroken. I find some solace believing she is reunited with her son Benjamin.”

Michael Lockwood

Lisa Marie married for a fourth time in January 2006 to musician Michael Lockwood. Just two years later, Lisa Marie revealed that she was pregnant and gave birth to fraternal twin daughters, Harper Vivienne Ann Lockwood and Finley Aaron Love Lockwood, in October 2008. Eight years after the birth of their girls, Lisa Marie filed for divorce from Michael. The separation, however, was marred by a string of serious allegations and more legal issues.

Over the course of four years, the two went back and forth lobbing serious allegations at each other. In 2017, the twin girls were taken into protective care by the California Department of Children and Family Services. By 2020, however, Lisa Marie obtained joint custody of their daughters. In a statement shared by Michael’s lawyer with ET Online after her passing, he said, “Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her. It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way. Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now.”

As of March 2023, Lisa Marie’s ex-husband Michael Lockwood petitioned to become the twins legal guardian amid on-going drama for her estate and control of Graceland. Lisa Marie left her estate — including the home of her late father — to her three daughters Harper, Finley and their order half sister Riley — however, their grandmother Priscilla Presley is also fighting to be trustee. Michael was granted guardianship on April 13, 2023 as the legal battle for the estate continues.

John Oszajca

In the years after her marriage to Michael, Lisa started seeing musician John Oszajca. The two got engaged sometime between 1999 and 2000. Their romance didn’t last long, though. In 2000, Lisa Marie met the man who would become her third husband, and she subsequently broke off her engagement to John that same year.