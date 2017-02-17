Lisa Marie Presley Custody Battle: Why Her Children Were Taken Into Care

FameFlyNet

This is so heartbreaking! Lisa Marie Presley’s twin daughters have been taken into protective custody during her nasty custody battle with ex Michael Lockwood. HollywoodLife.com spoke to an attorney who gave us EXCLUSIVE details as to why they aren’t in their mother’s care.

The child custody battle between Lisa Marie Presley, 49, and ex Michael Lockwood, 58, over their twin eight-year-old daughters Harper and Finley just took a crazy turn as its been revealed the girls have been taken into protective custody by the California Department of Children and Family Services. The shocking news came out in court papers she filed where Elvis‘ only child claimed that she found disturbing photos and videos of children on his computer. So if he’s the one who allegedly did something wrong, why doesn’t Lisa Marie have her kids?

“The reason the twins are not with their mother is that the court decided it was in the best interest of the children to be under the care of DCFS. The court always decides what is in the best interest of the children. This is not unusual considering Lisa Marie’s history of drug abuse,” Los Angeles attorney Michael Wilson tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. She reportedly went to rehab in Aug. 2016 after a battle with prescription painkillers, just two months after she filed for divorce from Michael.

Lisa Marie has been candid about her drug and alcohol problems when she was younger. In 2003 she told Paper Magazine [I used] cocaine, sedatives, pot and drinking — all at the same time. I just couldn’t be sober, I don’t know how I lived through it.” At the time she claimed Scientology helped her get sober, but she has since left the controversial church.

The singer’s revelation that her twins are no longer in her care came to light when she dropped bombshell court papers Feb. 14, claiming that Michael had “hundreds of inappropriate photos that I discovered that respondent had taken as well as disturbing video footage and behavior. When I discovered the photos on respondents computer and viewed the videos I was shocked and horrified and sick to my stomach. I had no idea that he was going and taking these photos.” OMG, how awful!

She said in her filing that said Beverly Hills Police seized 80 of her ex’s devices and that “I have no idea what else may be on those devices and fear that there are more and worse images and evidence in these unanalyzed devices.” He hasn’t been charged with any crimes yet, as authorities are still analyzing the photos and video.

