Lisa Marie Presley Reportedly Living With Ex-Husband Danny Keough 8 Months After Son Benjamin’s Death

Lisa Marie Presley and ex-husband Danny Keough are supporting each other after their son’s tragic death by moving in together.

Lisa Marie Presley and ex-husband Danny Keough are living together once more, according to a source who spoke to The Sun. Though the two divorced in 1994 after six years of marriage, they came together in the wake of their son, Benjamin Keough‘s tragic death by suicide in July 2020. Danny has allegedly moved into Lisa’s new home in Los Angeles, where she lives with her 12-year-old twins from a previous marriage, Finley and Harper Lockwood. HollywoodLife has reached out to Lisa’s rep for comment.

“Danny has moved around a lot in the past but came back to be by Lisa’s side immediately when they were left devastated by Ben’s death,” the source told The Sun, revealing that he was already staying with Lisa at the Beverly Hills Hotel. Lisa, the daughter of Elvis Presley, had relocated to the hotel after Benjamin’s death, which occurred at her Calabasas home. She sold the house last year.

“They are now living with family at a new house in Calabasas and have been grieving together,” the source continued. “It’s been an extraordinarily difficult time and he’s been a rock for Lisa.” Danny and Lisa also share a daughter, 31-year-old actress Riley Keough. Though Lisa, 52, and her ex-husband have forged a new bond, the source stressed that they are not rekindling their romance.

Though they’ve both moved on — Lisa was married three more times to Michael Jackson, Michael Lockwood, and Nicolas Cage — they remained close over the years and enjoyed a healthy co-parenting relationship. Lisa had nothing but wonderful things to say about Danny in a 2003 interview with Rolling Stone, nine years after their marriage ended.

“He’s my absolute best friend in the world,” she said. “The smartest thing I’ve ever done is have children with this man because I knew this is the one man I could be connected to for the rest of my life.”