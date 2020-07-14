Benjamin Keough’s Cause Of Death: Lisa Marie Presley’s Son Died By Suicide, Police Confirm

The Los Angeles County Coroner has confirmed Benjamin Keough’s cause of death to HollywoodLife. Lisa Marie Presley’s son officially died by suicide.

Two days after his tragic death, the Los Angeles County Coroner confirmed to HollywoodLife that Benjamin Keough died by suicide after suffering an “intraoral shotgun wound.” Benjamin, the 27-year-old son of Lisa Marie Presley, was found dead in the Los Angeles suburb of Calabasas on Sunday, July 12 with a gunshot wound to the “upper torso,” according to a police report. Benjamin, who bore an uncanny resemblance to grandfather Elvis Presley, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Following the news of Benjamin’s death, Lisa Marie released a heartbreaking statement via her rep, Roger Widynowski, to HollywoodLife: “[Lisa Marie] is completely heartbroken , inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.