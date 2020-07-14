Benjamin Keough’s Ex, Alexa Rohde, Mourns Him After Death At 27: ‘You Were My Favorite Person

Following Benjamin Keough’s death at just 27 years old, his ex-girlfriend, Alexa Rohde, took to Instagram on July 13 to write the most touching tribute.

Although Alexa Rohde and Benjamin Keough were not together at the time of his death, she has nothing but fond memories of their time together. After Benjamin’s tragic death on July 12, Alexa took to Instagram to honor him with a sweet tribute. She shared various photos of the pair’s time together, and wrote a lengthy message to mourn the 27-year-old, who was Lisa Marie Presley’s son.

“Always happy in the sun and water,” Alexa wrote. “And a laugh that made everyone happier. You gave love to everyone who needed it. You were wise like a thousand year old man, but silly as a five year old. You always said your favorite tarot card was the hermit, cause you could relate. You made the best jokes, and always broke the rules. You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could’ve kept you forever Ben Ben. I hope you’re having all the delicious sushi in paradise. Words will never be enough.”

It’s unclear how long Alexa and Benjamin dated for, or when their relationship ended. Alexa shared a photo of herself with Benjamin’s famous mother, who was Elvis Presley’s only daughter, back in 2015. At the time of Benjamin’s death, he was in a relationship with Diana Pinto.

Benjamin was found dead in Calabasas, California on July 12. Although police would not identify him, they confirmed that a “male White adult in his 20s” had died from “one gunshot wound to the upper torso.” TMZ reported that Benjamin appeared to have died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” but that has not been confirmed by authorities.

A rep for Lisa Marie confirmed Benjamin’s death on the evening of July 12. “She is just completely heartbroken, inconsolable, and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter, Riley [Keough].,” the rep told HollywoodLife. “She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Lisa Marie shares Benjamin and Riley with Danny Keough, who she was married to from 1988 until 1994. She also has twin daughters, Harper and Finley, with ex, Michael Lockwood, who she wed in 2006 and divorced in 2016.