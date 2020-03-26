Lisa Marie Presley is among the slew of celebs stocking their pantries amid the global COVID-19 outbreak. She stepped out for a grocery run with her young twin daughters.

It seems the hottest spot in Los Angeles right now is Erewhon Market, where celebs are stocking up on essentials amid the global coronavirus outbreak. Lisa Marie Presley, 52, was spotted buying supplies with her adorable twin daughters Finley and Harper, both 11, on March 26. The mom-of-four, and daughter of music legend Elvis Presley, donned an oversized grey sweater with a matching grey scarf wrapped around her neck. She also rocked baggy black pants and black ugg boots. Her teen daughters looked equally casual in grey sweaters and pants, as they pulled their hair back with a headband and scrunchies. What an adorable trio!

They certainly aren’t the only ones hitting up the fancy grocery store. Model Kaia Gerber joined Ashley Benson and Cara Delevingne for a quick trip to Erewhon in West Hollywood on March 15. The models and the actress were also pictured with 13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman. The group headed out amid coronavirus outbreak for a presumed final attempt at stocking up on necessities to self-quarantine. The stars, who were dressed casually, filled up carts up with brown paper bags of groceries. Ashley and Kaia, who was also spotted holding Clorox wipes, both wore clear gloves and dark sunglasses.

Megan Fox and her hubby Brian Austin Green were also photographed at the market on March 23 with their three kids Noah, 7, Bodhi, 6, and Journey, 3. The family was spotted exiting the store after they grabbed some last minute items. The actor, 46, was photographed carrying the groceries, while the actress, 33, wrangled the little ones.

The family outing came just a few days after California issued a mandatory, statewide order to stay at home. Essential services like health care, groceries, and banks will remain open. However, Governor Gavin Newsom urged that residents stay home. Other essential services that will remain open include gas stations, pharmacies, select restaurant take-out & delivery, banks and other state and local government functions.