Priscilla Presley Poses With Daughter Lisa Marie & Rarely Seen Twin Granddaughters In New Photos

Priscilla Presley and Elvis Presley divorced way back in 1973, before his infamous death in 1977. But the so-called King of Rock and Roll’s famous ex-wife has never stopped being a luminous public figure, and on Tuesday she presided over the remaining Presley family members as they attended a Hand and Footprint Ceremony. Priscilla, 77, her daughter Lisa Marie Presley, 54, and her granddaughters Riley Keough, 33 and twins Harper and Finley Lockwood, 13, were all pictured at legendary TCL Chinese Theaters in Hollywood on June 21.

Priscilla looked beautiful in a black belted pant suit, her stunning, dark red hair falling straight and her makeup perfectly glamorous. Lisa Marie wore a similar black suit but accessorized hers with a necktie. She wore her hair long and wavy. Riley rocked a leather look with a striking two-piece skirt set, while Finley wore a black skirt with a matching blazer, and Harper wore a breezy white sundress with matching white sneakers.

The Presley family‘s distinct honor comes just ahead of the release of Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis biopic, starring Austin Butler. Austin was at the celebratory outdoor ceremony, as was Baz. Elon Musk’s girlfriend, actress Natasha Bassett, was also seen at the event — Natasha plays Elvis’ first girlfriend, Dixie Locke, in the upcoming film.

Priscilla has had nothing but praise for the iconic musical director’s take on Elvis’ bigger-than-life story. She took to Facebook in May to gush about Austin’s performance and speak about her experience screening the film alongside Jerry Schilling. “This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship,” she wrote in a social media post. “It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered. Austin Butler, who played Elvis, is outstanding.” Priscilla noted that Austin knew “he had big shoes to fill” in the role.

She also praised Tom Hanks, who took on the role of Elvis’ manager Colonel Tom Parker. “What a character he was,” Priscilla continued. “There were two sides to Colonel. Jerry and I witnessed both. The story, as we all know, does not have a happy ending. But I think you will understand a little bit more of Elvis’ journey, penned by a director who put his heart and soul and many hours into this film.”