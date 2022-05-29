Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Rocks Orange Bikini For 33rd Birthday

Riley Keough smiled while donning the orange two piece, in a mirror selfie, as she welcomed in a new year after her and Gina Gammell's movie 'War Pony' debuted at the Cannes Film Festival.

May 29, 2022 6:08PM EDT
Riley Keough was a gorgeous sight to see in her latest Instagram photos. The granddaughter of Elvis Presley rocked an orange bikini that was lined in white, in one of several new selfies she shared to celebrate her 33rd birthday on May 29. She appeared to be standing in front of a bathroom sink during the fun photo op and had her hair pulled back.

The beauty also accessorized with hoop earrings and gave the camera a slight smile while holding her phone up. In the second photo, she was eating a piece of watermelon while up close to the camera, and the third snapshot showed a table display that had more pieces of watermelon and other fruit on one plate and other types of food on another. Riley also revealed she won the Camera d’Or, an award for the best directorial debut, for her and co-director Gina Gammell‘s film War Pony at the Cannes Film Festival on Saturday night.

It’s my birthday in Greece and I won the Camera d’Or… 🤷‍♀️what the heck. God bless,” the caption read. Once she posted the pic and her words, her celeb pals and fans wished her a “Happy Birthday” and congratulated her on the epic win. “Birthday Beauty! Sending you 💗☀️🌸,” Reese Witherspoon wrote while Olivia Wilde shared, “QUEEN S—T ❤️🙌❤️.””Happy birthday 🥳🥳,” Sara Sampaio also wrote .

Riley Keough during a previous outing. (SplashNews.com)

Before her latest post, Riley’s grandmother Priscilla Presley also made headlines at the Cannes Film Festival when she showed up for the screening of Baz Luhrmann‘s new biopic Elvis, about her Riley’s grandfather’s incredible life and career. The former wife of the “King of Rock and Roll” joined stars of the film, including Austin Butler, who plays Elvis, Tom Hanks, Olivia DeJonge, and Alton Mason, on the red carpet to pose for photos. Shortly before the premiere, Priscilla took to Facebook to share her thoughts on the highly-anticipated feature, which is officially released on June 24th.

“For those curious about the new film ELVIS, Baz Luhrmann, the director, provided a private screening for me and Jerry Schilling at Warner studios recently. This story is about Elvis and Colonel Parker’s relationship,” she wrote earlier this month. “It is a true story told brilliantly and creatively that only Baz, in his unique artistic way, could have delivered.”

