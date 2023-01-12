Lisa Marie Presley Dead At 54: Elvis’ Daughter Dies After Cardiac Arrest, Her Mother Priscilla Confirms

Lisa Marie Presley died at 54 on Thursday, Jan 12 in a Los Angeles hospital. The singer’s death came just. hours after she was rushed to the hospital from her Calabasas home to be treated for cardiac arrest on Thursday, January 12. Her family confirmed her passing in a statement to AP. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement to the publication.

“She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment,” she also said.

In a separate emailed statement to HollywoodLife, Priscilla’s rep said, “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

The only daughter of rock legend Elvis Presley, Lisa was born to the late musician and his wife Priscilla, 77, in Memphis in February 1968. Her parents divorced in 1973. Lisa was just nine-years-old when her father died at his Graceland home at 42 in 1977.

Many years after Elvis’ death, Lisa followed in her dad’s footsteps and pursued a musical career of her own. She released her debut record To Whom It May Concern in 2003. She released two more records, with her most recent being 2012’s Storm and Grace.

Besides her music, Lisa was also well-known for her high-profile relationships. She married her first husband Danny Keough in 1988, and they had a daughter Riley, 33, and son Benjamin, who sadly died by suicide at 27 in July 2020. Riley became an actress, known for starring in movies like The Runaways and the anthology series The Girlfriend Experience. After divorcing Danny in 1994, Lisa married pop icon Michael Jackson that same year, but they divorced in 1996. She married actor Nicolas Cage in 2002, but they split up in 2004. She had her fourth and longest marriage to guitarist Michael Lockwood from 2006 to 2021. She and Michael had twin daughters Harper and Finley, both 14, in 2008.

Lisa’s death comes shortly after she and her mom watched actor Austin Butler win the Best Actor in a Drama Golden Globe for his portrayal of Elvis in the 2022 Baz Luhrmann-directed biopic of the same name. Lisa celebrated the movie’s portrayal of her dad and complimented Austin for the way that he played the role, saying he deserved an Oscar in a May Instagram post. “Austin Butler channeled and embodied my father’s heart and soul beautifully. In my humble opinion, his performance is unprecedented and FINALLY done accurately and respectfully,” she wrote in the caption. “You can feel and witness Baz’s pure love, care, and respect for my father throughout this beautiful film, and it is finally something that myself and my children and their children can be proud of forever.”

When Austin won the Golden Globe, he made a point to thank both Lisa and her mom for their support, and both women were moved to tears. “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” he said, as he accepted the award. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”