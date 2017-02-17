Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Slams Her Over ‘Disturbing Pics’ Claims: See Scathing Docs

REX/Shutterstock

This story just keeps getting more horrible! Lisa Marie Presley’s estranged husband Michael Lockwood made his own shocking claims against her on Feb. 17, after she accused him of having ‘disturbing pics’ of children. See the court docs for yourself, right here.

We were shocked on Feb. 17 when we learned that Lisa Marie Presley, 49, had made claims that her estranged husband Michael Lockwood, 55, had taken “hundreds of inappropriate photos as well as disturbing video footage” of children that made her “sick to her stomach.” However, Michael’s response in the court docs might be even more shocking. Click through the gallery above to read the docs for yourself.

Thanks Gunner! A post shared by Michael Lockwood (@monotune) on Apr 25, 2015 at 3:34pm PDT

Michael says that Lisa Marie’s statement “contains many inaccurate statements, half-truths, and outright falsehoods. As I experienced during out more than 10 year marriage and as I believe the Court will learn, [Lisa Marie] has great difficulty being honest and she rarely, if ever, accepts personal responsibility for her own wrongdoing.”

So what “wrongdoing” is he referring to? “In Sept. 2016, [Lisa Marie] and I were ordered by the judge not to disclose the unproven allegations against both of us, and it is particularly distasteful that [Lisa Marie] has placed more value on trying to damage my reputation than on the fact that her false statements may be brought to our daughters attention, thereby causing them to suffer public humiliation, embarrassment and emotional distress.” Michael continues including Lisa Marie in the horrifying narrative by saying her “allegations are not accurate, and she has failed to disclose the allegations against herself.” Oh my gosh.

Lisa and Michael share two 8-year-old twin children, Finley and Harper. It is unclear in the documents whether the lewd photos Lisa Marie describes are of their kids, but the fact that she says Michael took them himself makes it seem that way, and his statement makes it sound like she had something to do with it. However, he also insists the claims were “unproven,” so hopefully none of this appalling news is true.

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the allegations agaisnt Lisa Marie and Michael? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.