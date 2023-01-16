Lisa Marie Presley’s $1.2M Income & Child Support Payments Revealed In Docs Filed Before Death

Lisa Marie Presley had an annual income of $1.2 million prior to her death at the age of 54 on Jan. 12, according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife. The amount was agreed on by her and her ex-husband Michael Lockwood, who is also the father of her 14-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper, the documents show. There was also a Mandatory Settlement Conference regarding child support payments attended by the former spouses on Oct. 3., and they set the base support using a $1,204,020 annual income for Lisa Marie.

At the time of her passing, Lisa Marie was paying Michael, whom she filed for divorce from in 2016, $4600 a month in child support for their twins. The documents also show he was seeking $48,818.31 in child support for 112.7 hours and claimed it “was reasonable because he had to conduct Discover, such as, requests for production, interrogatories, review responses, etc.; draft and review pleadings, such as, Reply papers, RFOs, FOAH, etc.” Although their Oct. settlement meeting led to an agreement between both of them, they were still in dispute regarding the terms of the Proposed Judgment when Lisa Marie unexpectedly died of a reported cardiac arrest last week.

Last year, Michael told the court he believed Lisa Marie was making around $238K a month (around $3 million per year) from her late father, Elvis Presley‘s estate and said she received another $1 million for her memoir and a substantial amount of the Elvis biopic. Both Lisa and her mother, Priscilla Presley, were in full support of the film, which documented the life and career of Elvis, who was played by actor Austin Butler, and often attended events, such as premieres, to help promote it.

Lisa Marie and Michael were married in 2006 and their divorce was finalized in 2021, five years after the initial filing. Since she was the owner of her dad’s world famous property known as Graceland, which is located in Memphis, TN, it’s unclear if her three remaining kids, including oldest daughter Riley Keough, 33, will inherit it or not now that she’s deceased. Lisa Marie’s second-oldest child, son Benjamin Keough, sadly died by suicide in 2020.

On Jan. 15, Michael was spotted for the first time since Lisa Marie’s death. The guitarist and producer was photographed walking outside his Los Angeles, CA home while wearing a pink sleeveless shirt, jeans, and a fur cap. Shortly after his ex-wife’s passing, he released a statement through his attorney that revealed he’s the one who’s been caring for Finley and Harper since the tragic news. “Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her. It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way,” his attorney Joe Yanny told ET Online last week. “Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now.”