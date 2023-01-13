Lisa Marie Presley To Be Laid To Rest At Graceland With Her Father Elvis

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest at Graceland in Memphis, Tenn. next to her father, Elvis Presley, and her late son, Benjamin Keough, Entertainment Tonight reports. Graceland is the former home of the “King of Rock and Roll” and serves as a museum that immerses fans into his life and career. As fans know, Lisa unexpectedly died at the age of 54 on Thursday, Jan. 12 after suffering cardiac arrest. CPR was performed on her by her ex-husband, Danny Keough, at their Calabasas home before paramedics arrived, restarted her pulse, and rushed her to the hospital. Lisa was pronounced dead later that day at West Hills Hospital and Medical Center after being put on life support.

Her mother, Priscilla Presley, 77, confirmed her death in a statement to AP Thursday evening. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” the statement began. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Several other members of the Presley family are buried at Graceland, including Elvis’ father, Vernon, mother, Gladys, and his grandmother, Minnie Mae. There is also a memorial stone for his twin brother who died at birth in 1935.

Lisa once sang about being inevitably laid to rest at Graceland next to her family in her 2003 song called “Light’s Out.” She sang, “Someone turned the lights out there in Memphis, that’s where my family’s buried and gone. … Last time I was there, I noticed a space left next to them there in Memphis in the damn back lawn.”

The singer-songwriter said she was “always happy” when at Graceland during a 2012 interview with TODAY. “It always reminds me of when I was the happiest, I think, in my life. It always brings me right there when I come back,” she noted. Lisa also said she always feels his father’s presence at his former home.

Graceland was purchased by Elvis for $100,000 in 1957 and is now worth between $400 and $500 million, according to Rolling Stone. Lisa inherited a trust when she turned 25, which included ownership of Graceland, according to Graceland’s official website. Although it has yet to be confirmed, it is likely that Lisa’s three remaining children will inherit the historic mansion.

Lisa’s last public appearance before her death was at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards, where she got emotional at her seat as Austin Butler, 31, accepted his first-ever Golden Globe for portraying Elvis Presley in 2022’s Elvis. Earlier on the red carpet, she crashed Austin’s interview with Entertainment Tonight and gushed over his performance in the film. “I really didn’t know what to do with myself after I saw it,” she admitted. “I had to take, like, five days to process it because it was so incredible and so spot on and just so authentic that, yeah, I can’t even describe what it meant.”