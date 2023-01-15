Lisa Marie Presley’s Ex Michael Lockwood Seen In 1st Pics Following Her Death As He Cares For Their Twins, 14

Lisa Marie Presley‘s ex-husband, Michael Lockwood, was seen in first photos looking somber after the sudden death of the singer/songwriter on Thursday, January 12. The musician was seen stepping outside his Los Angeles home wearing a pink sleeveless shirt, a rugged fur cap, jeans and socks with no shows. He also wore tinted glasses, and a bushy white beard covered much of his face. The sighting comes after he released a statement to ET Online revealing that he’s caring for the former couple’s twin daughters Harper and Finley, 14.

“Michael had been hoping for a speedy and complete recovery because her children needed her. It is very sad it didn’t turn out that way,” his attorney Joe Yanny told the outlet following news of her death on Thursday. “Michael’s world has been turned on its ear. He is with both of his daughters now.”

Earlier in the day, as she was on life support in a Los Angeles hospital after suffering cardiac arrest, he had told Us Weekly that he “hopes and prays that she gets better as soon as possible so they can do the best for their children.” Tragically, however, her mother Priscilla Presley released a statement that evening announcing the tragic death of her only child with rock legend Elvis Presley at the age of 54.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement to AP. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

Her passing came after she experienced a second heart attack in hospital when she was already brain dead. She was pronounced dead shortly after as the family signed a “do not resuscitate” form, per TMZ.

Michael and Lisa Marie were married in 2006, and she gave birth to their fraternal twins two years later. By 2016, things had soured badly and amid very serious allegations against each other, she filed for divorce. The drawn-out custody battle finally resulted in Lisa getting joint custody back in 2020, but tragedy struck again, as her son Benjamin Keough died by suicide in July of 2020.

She was also married to Danny Keough, with whom she shared daughter Riley Keough, and had brief marriages to Nicolas Cage and the late Michael Jackson.