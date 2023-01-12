Leah Remini, LeAnn Rimes & More Stars Mourn Lisa Marie Presley After Her Sudden Death: ‘Heartbroken’

Lisa Marie Presley is being mourned by Hollywood after her death at just 54. The only daughter of late legend Elvis Presley and his ex-wife Priscilla Presley, 77, was hospitalized after going into a “full cardiac arrest” at her Calabasas per reports, and later died at a Los Angeles hospital where her family was present. Her death was confirmed by her mother on Jan. 12.

“It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed in a statement to AP. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment,” she also said.

See tributes from stars like Leah Remini and LeAnn Rimes and many more below.

Leah Remini

Leah Remini — who is a former Scientologist along like Lisa Marie — is “heartbroken” over the loss of her friend. “I’m heartbroken over the passing of Lisa Marie Presley. Lisa did not have an easy life, as some might think,” she penned via Twitter. “May she be at peace, resting with her son and father now. Her mom Priscilla and her three daughters, Riley, Finley, and Harper, are in my prayers,” she wrote.

LeAnn Rimes

LeAnn Rimes mourned the fellow musician via Twitter. “lisa marie presley… how heartbreaking. i hope she is at peace in her dad’s arms. my heart goes out to her family. too much grief in just a couple of years. #riplisamarie #LisaMariePresley,” she wrote.

Bret Michaels

Rockstar Bret Michaels paid tribute to Lisa Marie. “My deepest thoughts & condolences go out to the family / friends on the loss of @LisaPresley #LisaMariePresley,” he shared on Twitter.

Octavia Spencer

Oscar winner Octavia Spencer sent her condolences via Twitter. “So sad that we’ve lost another bright star in Lisa Marie Presley. My condolences to her loved ones and multitude of fans,” the actress tweeted.

T.J. Jackson

Michael Jackson‘s nephew T.J. Jackson, 44, remembered his former aunt Lisa Marie with a sweet message. “Absolutely heartbreaking to hear about Lisa Marie… She was always so sweet my brothers and me,” the son of Tito Jackson posted.

John Travolta

John Travolta took to Instagram on Thursday evening to mourn the singer, as well. Alongside a gorgeous portrait of Lisa Marie, he paid tribute to the singer and extended his sympathies to her children and her mother. “Lisa baby girl, I’m so sorry,” he captioned the pic. “I’ll miss you but I know I’ll see you again. My love and heart goes out to Riley, Priscilla, Harper and Finley.”