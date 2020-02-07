Jennifer Tilly Reveals Pal Alexandra Grant Has Been Dating Keanu Reeves ‘For Years’

Whoa. Keanu Reeves shocked everyone when he and girlfriend Alexandra Grant went public with their relationship months ago, but according to Jennifer Tilly, they’ve been dating each other for years without anyone knowing it!

“I remember a couple years ago, about a year and a half ago, [Alexandra Grant] said, ‘Keanu Reeves is my boyfriend’ and I’m like, ‘Wait. What? What? What?’ ” Jennifer Tilly, 61, said to Page Six at the American Heart Association’s Go Red for Women Red Dress Collection on Wednesday (Feb. 5) The revelation that Alexandra, 46, was involved with Keanu, 55, caught the Bound actress by surprised not because she thought that the artist was out of the Matrix star’s league. She thought that Alexandra wasn’t even playing on that team. “She was so cool I thought she was a lesbian.”

“It’s really astonishing to me how in the last five months, all of a sudden, she goes to an event with him and everybody goes insane, like, ‘It’s his new girlfriend,’ because she had gone to a lot of events with him,” she added. Keanu and Alexandra “went public” with their relationship in November when they attended the Lacma Art + Film Gala together. They held hands at the event, sparking rumors of a romance…that had been going on while no one was looking. “It’s just suddenly surfaced that he’s been dating her for several years,” said Jennifer.

“I saw him at her last art opening, and he’s not, like, wanting the spotlight, because he’s a really low-key guy, too, and I think why everybody went crazy is that they’re sort of the perfect couple. I think everybody wishes that they had something like that. It’s not a razzle-dazzle Hollywood romance,” Jennifer said, telling Page Six that Alexandra herself is a “cool elegant woman” who is also “very quiet, very low-key.” In other words, she’s a perfect match for the zen of Keanu, a yin to her yang. “[Keanu] is a really great guy, too, but he’s really lucky.”

So, does this mean that these two might tie the knot in the future? “I don’t know that doesn’t seem very hip and bohemian, does it? They’re artists. They’re just going to do what they do,” added Jennifer.

Keanu and Alexandra met at a dinner party in 2009, according to The New York Times, and soon, they began collaborating on their first book. Alexandra, who makes text-based paintings about linguistic connections, created washed-ink drawings inspired by a poem Keanu had written. The results were Ode to Happiness, and apparently, these two found their happiness beyond this working relationship.