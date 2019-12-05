Keanu Reeves’ GF, 46, Reveals Why She Refuses To Dye Her Hair After Going Prematurely Gray

Keanu Reeves’ girlfriend, Alexandra Grant got real about going gray in her early 20’s in a powerful post on Instagram on December 4. The artist revealed the important health reason as to why she will never dye her gray hair again, and it’s something you should know!

Alexandra Grant is sending an important message to women of all ages about acceptance and the dangers of permanent hair dye. In an informative post on Instagram on Wednesday night, the artist went into detail about her own experience with going prematurely gray at an early age. After she masked her gray hair with every dye on the color spectrum for years, Alexandra realized that she can choose to look however she wants at any age.

The artist came across a recent medical study that discovered women who use permanent hair dye could be increasing their risk of breast cancer up to 60 percent. As written in the International Journal of Cancer, a study based on the medical records of more than 45,000 women found a positive correlation between permanent hair dye and breast cancer — particularly among those who are black.

Alexandra took to Instagram to share a screengrab of a Newsweek headline, which reported the study. “Breast Cancer Linked To Permanent Hair Dye And Chemical Hair Straighteners In Study Of Almost 50,000 Women,” the headline read, to which the she then explained why she hasn’t dyed her gray hair in years. “Wow. Today’s news… The numbers are staggering, especially for womxn of color,” Alexandra wrote. “I went gray prematurely in my early 20’s… and dyed my hair every color along the way until I couldn’t tolerate the toxicity of the dyes any more.”

(Photo credit: Alexandra Grant/Instagram)

The girlfriend of actor Keanu Reeves recalled, “In my 30’s I let my hair turn ‘blonde’… I love and support that every womxn can choose how she wants to look at every age.” She then called on her female followers to start an open conversation about the topic. “But/and, if womxn are perishing from beauty standards… then let’s talk about those beauty standards. Love to all womxn!”, she concluded.

Alexandra Grant and Keanu Reeves made their red carpet debut as a couple at the LACMA Art + Film Gala Presented By Gucci in Los Angeles on November 2. (Photo credit: Shutterstock)

Alexandra garnered increased attention after she and Keanu made their red carpet debut as a couple on November 2 at the LACMA Art + Film Gala in Los Angeles, despite rumors that claimed they’ve been dating in secret for years.

The pair has worked together on various projects through the years, as far back as 2011, when Alexandra illustrated Keanu’s adult’s picture book, Ode to Happiness. They also collaborated on the 2016 book, Shadows. That same year in June, Alexandra and Keanu posed together on the red carpet at the UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel in Basel, Switzerland. Their professional relationship continued in 2017 when they joined forces to form a publishing company together.