Lisa Marie Presley & Ex-Husband Danny Keough Seen In 1st Photos Together After Son Benjamin’s Death

Lisa Marie Presley and Danny Keough have been spotted in public together for the first time since they reportedly started living with each other in the wake of their son’s death.

Lisa Marie Presley, 52, and her ex-husband Danny Keough, 55, have been photographed together for the first time since they reportedly moved in together. The photos, which were taken on May 7, come 10 months after the tragic death of their 27-year-old son Benjamin, who died by suicide. Lisa, the daughter of the late Elvis Presley, wore a black Adidas hoodie with matching black pants, and Ugg boots as she arrived at the airport with her ex. She also donned blue-tinted aviator sunglasses and carried a black Chanel handbag.

Danny cut an equally casual figure in a navy blue hoodie, green cargo pants, and beige slides with socks. His salt and pepper hair was visible underneath a blue baseball cap, as he accessorized with dark shades and carried a black tote bag. The photos come less than one month after the pair, who divorced in 1994 following six years of marriage, were believed to have started living together. UK newspaper The Sun reported that Danny moved into Lisa’s home in Los Angeles, where she lives with her 12-year-old twins from a previous marriage, Finley and Harper Lockwood.

The couple were brought together by tragedy in 2020, when their son Ben died by suicide. Lisa Marie released a heartbreaking statement via her rep, Roger Widynowski, to HollywoodLife at the time, “[Lisa Marie] is completely heartbroken, inconsolable, and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11-year-old twins and her oldest daughter Riley [Keough]. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life.”

Sources told The Sun that Danny and Lisa Marie were finding comfort in each other’s company, as they mourned an irreplaceable loss. “Danny has moved around a lot in the past but came back to be by Lisa’s side immediately when they were left devastated by Ben’s death,” the source said, stressing there was nothing romantic to the arrangement. “They are now living with family at a new house in Calabasas and have been grieving together.”

The source continued, “It’s been an extraordinarily difficult time and he’s been a rock for Lisa.” Over the years, Lisa Marie had nothing but compliments for her former partner, who has maintained a low profile since their divorce in the 90s. “He’s my absolute best friend in the world,” she said in a 2003 Rolling Stone interview. “The smartest thing I’ve ever done is have children with this man because I knew this is the one man I could be connected to for the rest of my life.”