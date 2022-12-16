Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Reportedly Left Suicide Note About ‘Past Challenges’ Before His Death

Stephen “tWitch” Boss left a suicide note where he vaguely alluded to “past challenges” he dealt with before his death, according to TMZ. The outlet learned from law enforcement that tWitch reportedly left the note at the Los Angeles motel where he took his own life at the age of 40. The DJ’s ambiguous note didn’t give exact details about what the “past challenges” were.

tWitch, who was best known for being the DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, was found dead by the LAPD on Tuesday, December 13. LAPD Sergeant Borihana told HollywoodLife that officers were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. to an ambulance death at the motel where tWitch checked into it. “The decedent’s death was ruled a suicide and no foul play was involved. The body was handed over to the LA County Coroner,” he said.

The coroner’s report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner confirmed that tWitch died from a “gunshot wound to the head.” There was no suspected foul play involved in his death.

After tWitch died, his widow Allison Holker mourned his loss in a touching statement to People. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said. “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.” Allison also asked for privacy for her and tWitch’s three children: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children,” she said.

More tributes to tWitch have come from celebrities like JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Matthew Morrison, Leah Remini, Cat Deeley, and Maddie Ziegler, who all worked with tWitch on So You Think You Can Dance. Ellen DeGeneres also remembered her dear friend in a touching tribute. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” she wrote on Instagram with a photo of the pair sharing a hug. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.