tWitch Remembered By ‘SYTYCD’ Co-Judges & More: He Was ‘Kind’ & A ‘Mentor’

Celebrity judges from So You Think You Can Dance took to social media to express their condolences following the death of Stephen “DJ tWitch” Boss, who got his Hollywood start on the reality show and passed away from suicide on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at the age of 40. The tributes poured in from the likes of JoJo Siwa, Paula Abdul, Matthew Morrison, Leah Remini, Maddie Ziegler and many more, as tWitch not only was a competitor and mentor on SYTYCD, but he was also the resident DJ for 8 years on the hugely popular Ellen DeGeneres Show.

JoJo, who sat next to tWitch on the judging panel for Season 17 of SYTYCD, shared a heartbreaking photo album to her Instagram, where she even dances with him to a holiday song in one clip. “My heart is beyond broken.💔😭 twitch was a best friend and a mentor not just to me but to SO many. I’ll never forget our time getting to work together on SYTYCD, he became such a light in my life, someone I’ve looked up to since I was born turned one of my best friends,” the Dance Moms alum wrote. “Twitch always had the best advice. We had SO many laughs, smiles, and even cries together. I know you’re in a better place now but man we are all gonna miss the hell outta you”

The “Boomerang” singer concluded by sending her love to tWitch’s family — wife Allison and kids Weslie, Maddox and Zaia — and referencing a private joke between the pair. “Forever the worlds dance dad. Love you brother.🙏🏼 RIP the legendary Stephen Twitch Boss❤️” she signed off.

Leah had as much a front seat to tWich’s awesomeness as JoJo did, as the actress also sat next to him while they shared the judging panel. On her Instagram, she also shared an adorable carousal of snaps and videos of her time with tWitch, one of which had him showing her how to keep the beat by clapping. “tWitch was always so kind to me and everyone who worked so hard behind the scenes,” Leah wrote. “tWitch was the guy who played and interacted with his fans in the audience during commercial breaks, and he encouraged all the contestants when the cameras weren’t rolling.”

“Rest easy, tWitch; you will leave a big hole in many hearts,” Leah concluded. “My heart goes out to his family, his friends, and to the many people whom he inspired.”

After judging competitors on American Idol, Paula got to do the same on So You Think You Can Dance…and made friends with tWitch in the process. “I’m devastated to hear the news about Stephen “tWitch” Boss’ passing,” Paula posted on her Instagram. “tWitch greeted the world every day with a beautiful smile that was a direct reflection of his beautiful heart. He was a beacon of light and a true talent whose legacy and impact will live on in the dance community. Sending so much love and prayers to his beautiful wife Allison and their children. May he rest in peace 🙏🏼🕊️”

Sounding just as shocked by the news as Paula, tWitch’s co-judge and Glee alum, Mattew said it was “hard to make sense of this news.” He added, “Twitch was someone I’ve looked up to for years, and I was a little star struck when I first met him. But we connected so deeply in such a short time about so many things, but mostly fatherhood. The love for his family ran so deep and he was so proud of his tribe. My heart goes out to all of them.”

Adam Shankman, who was a judge on SYTYCD and worked with tWitch on film projects, also took to his Instagram to share his feelings alongside a wonderful slide show of the late father and husband. “We have seen and been a part of so much together,” Adam wrote. “If you swipe here’s a pic from #hairspray costume tests, etc….you were always so special. From that family, to our so you think you can dance family, to our step up family, to your own family. Yea, that was your greatest role: husband and father. Also, now and forever, sweet friend. Heaven just got a little funkier. We will all miss you twitchy. 💔”

On Wednesday, Los Angeles Police Sergeant Borihana told HollywoodLife that tWitch had died from suicide at a hotel near Los Angeles. “The decedent’s death was ruled a suicide and no foul play was involved,” Borihana said. Another source also confirmed to HollywoodLife that tWitch died by suicide.