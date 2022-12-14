Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss Dead: Ellen DeGeneres’ DJ Dies At 40

Stephen “tWitch” Boss has reportedly died at age 40, according to TMZ. The DJ was well-known for providing music on Ellen and was host Ellen DeGeneres‘ sidekick. A Los Angeles Police Department source told the outlet that Stephen died by suicide from a self-inflicted gun wound in a hotel room, after being called for a shooting on Tuesday, December 13. A source confirmed to HollywoodLife that he died by suicide.

Stephen married Alison Holker, 34, who he competed alongside on So You Think You Can Dance, in 2013. The pair had two children together, and Stephen adopted Alison’s daughter from a previous relationship. Alison had reportedly told police that the DJ had left their home without his car. Alison mourned his loss in a statement to People. “It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” she said. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

The legacy that tWitch leaves behind includes him bringing so much joy and light to fans through his gift for dancing. Born in Alabama, Stephen had a varied musical career. He studied dance in college at Chapman University, and he began competing on a wide variety of reality dance shows, including Star Search and The Wade Robson Project, both of which he was a runner-up on. After his first appearances, tWitch did some choreography for K-pop artists and had small acting roles in films like Blades of Glory and Hairspray.

Stephen rose to fame when he competed in season four of So You Think You Can Dance. He finished as the runner-up to Joshua Allen. Despite placing second, tWitch became a major part of the competition going forward, and his legacy carried on through the show, with him making many appearances in seasons that followed.

Stephen began to DJ on Ellen in 2014. He began as a guest, before being brought on full-time. He served as a DJ and another voice on the show until the series came to an end in May. He was such an integral part to the show that Ellen named him as a co-executive producer in 2020. Outside of the talk show, tWitch also appeared alongside Ellen on her other show Ellen’s Game of Games from 2017 to 2020.

After joining Ellen, tWitch participated in a number of projects which brought light and highlighted so many joyous occasions. He hosted Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings along with his wife to celebrate different people’s marriages, and he also had appearances in popular movies like Magic Mike XXL and Modern Family. His final role was in the Disney+ holiday special The Hip Hop Nutcracker in November 2022.

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.