Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss’ Cause Of Death Revealed

Stephen “tWitch” Boss’s cause of death was officially ruled as a “gunshot wound to the head” according to the coroner’s report from the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner obtained by Page Six. The report also confirmed that he died by suicide and there was no suspected foul play involved. He was 40 years old, when he passed on Tuesday, December 13.

Following tWitch’s death, LAPD Sergeant Borihana told HollywoodLife that officers were dispatched at 11:30 p.m. to an ambulance death at a motel on Tuesday, December 13. “The decedent’s death was ruled a suicide and no foul play was involved. The body was handed over to the LA County Coroner,” he said.

After Stephen died, his widow Allison Holker mourned his loss in a touching statement to People. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans,” she said. “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Stephen is survived by his wife and three children: Weslie, 14, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3. Allison asked for privacy in her statement. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children,” she said.

Ellen DeGeneres, who tWitch was the DJ for on her talk show, also shared an emotional tribute to her sidekick by posting a photo of the two of them sharing a hug on Instagram. “I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light,” she wrote in the caption. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him.”

Besides Ellen, many SYTYCD judges, contestants, and more shared tributes to the dancer. Jojo Siwa was among the stars who posted a memorial, writing how important he was to her. “tWitch was a best friend and a mentor not just to me but to SO many. I’ll never forget our time getting to work together on SYTYCD, he became such a light in my life, someone I’ve looked up to since I was born turned one of my best friends,” she wrote in part. “I know you’re in a better place now but man we are all gonna miss the hell outta you.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.