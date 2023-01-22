Riley Keough Had Secret Daughter With Husband Ben Smith-Petersen, He Confirms

Riley Keough is a mom. The actress, 33, seemingly welcomed a child sometime in the last year, who she was seemingly photographed with as she arrived in Memphis, TN ahead of her mother Lisa Marie Presley‘s Graceland memorial. During the service, her husband Ben Smith-Petersen also made reference to their own daughter as he read a letter written by Riley as a tribute for her mother. “Thank you for showing me that love is the most important things in this life. I hope I can love my daughter the way you loved me,” Ben read from the note at the service. A rep for Riley also confirmed the news to People.

The couple wed in 2015 in an intimate Napa Valley, CA ceremony. Riley met Australian-born Ben while working on the film Mad Max: Fury Road in 2012, and struck up a romantic relationship in 2013 when she was back down under doing re-shoots. By 2014, they were engaged — and tied the knot less than a year later.

Prior to their legal nuptials, they also had a wedding ceremony in Nepal where they were helping to build a school. “The families knew we were getting married and they said, ‘Let us throw you a Hindu wedding,’ ” Riley wrote in an essay for Vogue Australia in 2022. “It was so beautiful and, in some ways, that wedding was a little more intimate and really special. That wedding, I cried. At my bigger wedding I was a little nervous, I wasn’t as present. But it was still equally as amazing,” she added.

“My husband is such a good person,” she also said of the stuntman. “He’s calm and loyal and strong and sensitive. He’s my best friend.”

Riley did not speak outside of the letter read by Ben and a poem, also written by Riley, that her her grandmother Priscilla Presley shared during the public funeral. Both pieces by Riley were the only words shared by Lisa Marie Presley’s surviving children, including Riley’s younger sisters Harper and Finley, 14.

Lisa Marie Presley died at the age of 54 after a second heart attack at West Hills Hospital in Los Angeles on Jan. 12, 2023. She was rushed to the facility after Riley’s father — Lisa’s ex-husband — Danny Keough found her unconscious in her Calabasas area home. Just two days before her passing, the To Whom It May Concern singer was in attendance at the Golden Globe Awards.

Riley’s daughter marks the first grandchild for Lisa Marie Presley, and the first great-grandchild for both Priscilla and the late Elvis.