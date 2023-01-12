Priscilla Presley Urges Fans To ‘Pray’ For Lisa Marie Presley As She Rushes To Her Side At Hospital

Priscilla Presley rushed to be by daughter Lisa Marie Presley‘s side after her reported heart attack that sent her into “full” cardiac arrest. “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” she said in a statement on Instagram. “We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time,” she also said.

The late Elvis Presley‘s ex-wife, 77, was seen exiting an SUV as she wore an all black ensemble in the image snapped. She was sporting her signature red locks back in a ponytail and wearing a protective face mask as she held onto her purse while making her way through the hospital parking lot. Lisa is in ICU per TMZ where she remains in critical condition in an induced coma, and is on on life support with a temporary pacemaker.

Lisa, 54, was reportedly taken to hospital earlier in the day after experiencing cardiac arrest at her home in Calabasas, California. She was then given CPR by her ex-husband Danny Keough, who she was been living with for some time, before 911 was called, per TMZ.

“At 10:37 am, a call came in from 4900 Block of Las Virgenes Road in Calabasas. Units were dispatched to that location for cardiac arrest and a 54-year-old female was transported to a local hospital,” Public Information Officer for Los Angeles County Fire Department Craig Little told HollywoodLife. They declined to identify Lisa, however, a separate source confirmed that the woman referred to is Lisa.

She was given epinephrine to get her heart beating again after receiving CPR. Lisa remains in hospital after EMTs arrived to her home to transport her.

The terrifying incident occurred just two days after Lisa Marie and Priscilla were in attendance at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards as they supported actor Austin Butler, 31, who won an award for his role in 2022 film Elvis.