Priscilla Presley Reads Emotional Poem At Daughter Lisa Marie’s Memorial, Written By Riley: Watch

Priscilla Presley was emotional as she spoke at the memorial service for her only daughter Lisa Marie Presley, reading a poem written by Riley Keough. “I’m going to read something that my granddaughter wrote for all of you. And this says it all,” she began during the funeral held on Sunday, Jan. 22 at the late Elvis Presley‘s home, Graceland, in Memphis, TN. Priscilla’s voice was light and whisper like as she read the heartrending piece.

“The old soul — I have no idea how to put my mother into words. Truth is there and too many. Lisa Marie Presley was an icon, a role model, a superhero to many people all over the world,” Priscilla read on behalf of Riley. “But mama was my icon, my role model and my super hero…even now I can’t get across everything there is to be understood and known abut her. But as she always said, I’ll do my best,” the grandmother of four went on.

“The old soul in 1968, she entered our world — born strong but was delicate, filled with life. She always knew she wouldn’t be here too long. Childhood passes by in the glimpse of a green eye,” she read of the poem. “She then grew a family of her own. She then lost her second child, an angel of suspicion…she knew it was close to the end. Survivor’s guilt, but a broken heart was the doing of her death. My heart is miss in her love. She knew that I loved her. The old soul is always with me…” she read.

“That says it all. And thank you all for being here. Navarone, her brother, and the family and all of you. Our hearts are broken Lisa, we all love you,” Priscilla said as she concluded her speech.

Lisa Marie’s final resting site will be in Graceland’s meditation garden. She will be next to the gravesites of her legendary father Elvis, who passed away on Aug. 16, 1977 at the age of 42, as well as her late son Benjamin Keough, who died at the age of 27 on July 12, 2020. Her grandparents — Elvis’ mother Gladys Presley and his father Vernon Presley — are also buried there.

Lisa Marie is Priscilla’s only daughter, however, she has a second child — son Navarone Garibaldi, 36 — with ex partner Marco Garibaldi. Through her daughter, she is also grandmother to Riley, 33, the late Benjamin, and twins Harper and Finley, 14.

Lisa sadly passed away after going into full cardiac arrest at her Calabasas area home on January 12. She was discovered unconscious by her ex-husband Danny Keough, who had been living with her after the death of their son, and he administered CPR. EMTs were able to regain a pulse as she was rushed to West Hills Medical Center, however, she was declared brain dead on site. Following a second heart attack, she passed away in hospital.

Priscilla confirmed the death of her daughter via a statement later that same day. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said on Jan. 12. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment,” she also said.