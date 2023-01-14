Navarone Garibaldi: 5 Things About Lisa Marie’s Half Brother, 35, Who Is Mourning Her Death

Navorone Garibaldi is the son of Priscilla Presley and her former longtime boyfriend, Marco Garibaldi

He penned a heartbreaking letter to his half-sister Lisa Marie Presley after she died in January 2023 at the age of 54

Navarone is a successful musician who started his own band called Them Guns

Lisa Marie Presley‘s half-brother, Navarone Garibaldi, took to his Instagram on January 13, 2023 to pen an emotional tribute to her a few days after her death at the age of 54. “Big sister… i hope you are now at peace and happy with your Dad and your son by your side,” he wrote, referencing the untimely deaths of her father, Elvis Presley, and her only son, Benjamin Keough. “I know the past couple years weren’t easy for you, and I wish things had been different between us. regardless, you are my sister and I’m sending love and prayers for your journey home,” he added, before signing off, “I still can’t believe this, I’m lost for words. Love you sis. Beijos.” Navarone added a sweet snap of himself as a baby with Lisa Marie, who was 19 years his elder, watching over him. Find out more about the late star’s only sibling, below.

How is Navarone related to Lisa Marie?

As fans know, Lisa Marie is the only daughter of Elvis and Priscilla Presley. After the famous couple split in 1973, Priscilla would go one to date a few high-profile men until she met Brazilian screenwriter and producer Marco Garibaldi. The pair were an item for 22 years before they broke it off in 2006. During their time together, they welcomed Navarone on March 1, 1987, giving Priscilla’s only daughter a half-brother!

At the time of Lisa Marie’s death, Navorone’s mother also gave a heartwarming tribute to the late star. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla said in a statement. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known.”

He is a successful rock star

In 2013, Navarone decided to take his musical talents as a singer and guitarist to the stage and co-founded the band Them Guns. The band calls themselves “a synth rock band with dance-evoking progressive sound,” per the band’s website. Navarone told Music News that their sound is inspired by such greats as Nirvana, Nine Inch Nails and Chemical Brothers. In 2015, Them Guns had a few songs on the soundtrack for the film, Shut Up And Drive.

He ‘wished things’ were ‘different’ between him and Lisa Marie

In his heartwarming tribute (below), Navarone said he “wish things” were “different” between him and Lisa Marie. However, he didn’t reveal details on what did or did not transpire between the half-siblings that would make him add that line in his Instagram message. HollywoodLife will keep you posted on any new information regarding his relationship with Lisa Marie.

Priscilla said she was ‘proud of him’ for not riding on Lisa Marie’s coattails.

“My son Navarone is his own person. He wants to do his own thing and I’m really proud of him,” Priscilla told The Guardian. “He doesn’t want to step into the spotlight, and he’s always been that way. He’s not riding on Elvis and he’s not riding on Lisa.” She added that she made sure not to compare family members to her iconic ex-husband. “We have never been, ‘Elvis this, Elvis that,’ to our children because otherwise you’re building up something that is almost unreachable for them,” she said.

Navarone married in Switzerland

Navarone tied the knot to Elisa Achilli at the Schloss Hünigen hotel in Konolfingen, Switzerland in February 2022. “I never thought I would find a counterpart that is so understanding and supportive,” Navorone told People. “She makes everything we do effortless, and I can’t imagine life without her.”