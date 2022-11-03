Priscilla Presley, 77, Meets Up With Her Son, 35, For Dinner On Rare Public Outing

Priscilla Presley, 77, and her 35-year-old son Navarone Garibaldi were photographed walking out of a Los Angeles restaurant after enjoying dinner on Wednesday, Nov. 2 The duo appeared to be relaxed and chatted before driving off in separate cars. Priscilla, the wife of the late Elvis Presley, rocked an all-black ensemble of flared pants, a turtleneck sweater, a fanny pack, and sneakers. Her rust-red hair added a pop of color to her look.

Navarone, a musician, donned funky dark gray and green plaid pants paired with a black tee and a green sports jacket. He added a wide-brimmed olive-green hat to accessorize and completed his look with black sneakers. Navarone’s father is 67-year-old filmmaker Marco Garibaldi, and his older sister is Lisa Marie Presley, the one child shared by Priscilla and Elvis.

Priscilla and Navarone were last spotted together at the Last Chance for Animals charity event in Los Angeles in mid-October. The actress and businesswoman posted an image of the pair on her Instagram at the event and captioned it, “With my son @nava_rone at Last Chance for Animals charity event. A heartfelt charity for helping animals in other countries as well as the US. Please check it out.”

Priscilla’s dinner date with her son came as she is hard at work on her upcoming biopic, Priscilla, which began filming within the last few months. The film is based on her 1985 New York Times bestselling memoir Elvis And Me. She serves as an executive producer while Sofia Coppola is directing it.

While Priscilla has remained fairly quiet about her upcoming movie, Sofia, 51, revealed why she was inspired to transform the memoir — which was previously turned into a TV movie in 1988 — into a biopic. “I’ve had her memoir for years and remember reading it a long time ago. A friend of mine was talking about her recently, and we got around to discussing the book. I read it again and was really moved by her story,” she recalled in an Oct. 14 interview with Vogue. “I was just so interested in Priscilla’s story and her perspective on what it all felt like to grow up as a teenager in Graceland. She was going through all the stages of young womanhood in such an amplified world.”

She also spoke about the Priscilla-focused film in relation to the Baz Luhrmann-directed 2022 movie, Elvis. “I think Baz is so unique, and his take on that story was so creative. But Priscilla is such a minor character in that film, so I never felt like I was treading on the same territory,” she exclaimed. “I love that people were so into his film about Elvis, and now in a few years there’ll be another film about Priscilla. I think it’ll be interesting to have two completely different interpretations of the same events and time period.”

Priscilla gave her approval of Elvis on numerous occasions, such as in an August post to social media, in which she raved about Austin Butler, 31, who portrayed the late rockstar. “Wow! I have to say, I myself have seen it 5 times. I believe if Elvis was here today and saw this film privately, he too, would say, ‘Damn, this kid has me down.’ Then ask the projectionist to play it again,” she wrote.

Elvis will be brought to life by Euphoria star Jacob Elordi, 25, in Priscilla. Cailee Spaeny, also 25, is set to play Priscilla.