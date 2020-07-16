Lisa Marie Presley Seen In First Photo Since Son Benjamin Keough’s Death, Holding Hands With His GF Diana Pinto

Lisa Marie Presley looked mournful as she was spotted for the first time since the tragic death of her son, Benjamin Keough. The sorrowful mother was seen with Benjamin’s partner, Diana Pinto, in Beverly Hills.

Lisa Marie Presley is holding on tightly to her loved ones after the tragic death of her 27-year-old son, Benjamin Keough, on July 12. The singer and songwriter, 52, was seen in Beverly Hills three days following her son’s tragic death, walking with Benjamin’s girlfriend, Diana Pinto, near a Beverly Hills hotel. Both women shielded their faces from cameras, with Lisa donning a pair of dark sunglasses, and both wearing protective face masks.

The sighting comes after Benjamin’s death by suicide. Lisa has been in mourning ever since. “She is completely heartbroken , inconsolable and beyond devastated but trying to stay strong for her 11 year old twins and her oldest daughter Riley. She adored that boy. He was the love of her life,” Roger Widynowski, a rep for Lisa Marie, said in an emailed statement to HollywoodLife.

Benjamin was found on July 12 at 6:30 a.m. in Calabasas, and was “suffering from one gunshot wound to the upper torso,” the police report described. The report also noted that the vicim, Benjamin, was “pronounced dead at the scene.” It is a truly tragic loss for Lisa and her famous family.

Lisa is the daughter of rock and roll legend Elvis Presley and singer Priscilla Presley. She was married to Benjamin and daughter Riley’s father, Danny Keough, from 1988-1994. The couple welcomed Riley on May 29, 1989 and Benajamin three years later on Oct. 21, 1992. Riley, who bears a striking resemblance to her mother, has gone on to have a successful career in film, appearing in movies like Mad Max: Fury Road, Under the Silver Lake, and The Lodge.

Following Benjamin’s untimely death, his ex girlfriend, Alexa Rhode, shared a moving tribute to him on Instagram. “You always said your favorite tarot card was the hermit, cause you could relate,” she wrote. “You made the best jokes, and always broke the rules. You were my favorite person from the moment I met you. I wish we could’ve kept you forever Ben Ben. I hope you’re having all the delicious sushi in paradise. Words will never be enough.”

If you are in crisis, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting TALK to 741741.