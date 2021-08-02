Lisa Marie Presley Seen In Rare Photo With Daughter Riley Keough — See Pic
Riley Keough took to Instagram to share a series of new ‘cute and funny’ photos of herself with family and friends and one pic showed her hugging her mom, Lisa Marie Presley, as they showed off matching outfits.
Riley Keough, 32, is sharing a rare photo with her mom Lisa Marie Presley, 53, just over a year after her brother Benjamin Keough‘s passing. The doting look-alike mother and daughter posed in a pretty snapshot that was part of Riley’s new Instagram post on July 31. They were wearing similar colorful tops while standing outside in front of a sunset and water in the photo and Lisa rested her head on Riley’s shoulder.
Lisa’s appearance on Riley’s Instagram is a bit surprising considering the daughter of Elvis Presley has been keeping things fairly private since the tragic suicide of Benjamin in July 2020. In Oct., she shared a post on her own Instagram account in honor of what would have been his 28th birthday. It included a photo of her late son wearing a birthday hat and sitting in front of a lit cake.
“My beautiful beautiful angel, I worshipped the ground you walked on, on this earth and now in Heaven. My heart and soul went with you,” she wrote in the touching caption. “The depth of the pain is suffocating and bottomless without you every moment of every day. I will never be the same. Please wait for me my love, and hold my hand while I stay to continue to protect and raise your little sisters and to be here for Riley. I know you would want that. Happy Birthday my sweet sweet Boy. You were much too good for this world. 😞💔.”