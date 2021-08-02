Lisa Marie Presley Seen In Rare Photo With Daughter Riley Keough — See Pic

Riley Keough took to Instagram to share a series of new ‘cute and funny’ photos of herself with family and friends and one pic showed her hugging her mom, Lisa Marie Presley, as they showed off matching outfits.

Riley Keough, 32, is sharing a rare photo with her mom Lisa Marie Presley, 53, just over a year after her brother Benjamin Keough‘s passing. The doting look-alike mother and daughter posed in a pretty snapshot that was part of Riley’s new Instagram post on July 31. They were wearing similar colorful tops while standing outside in front of a sunset and water in the photo and Lisa rested her head on Riley’s shoulder.

They both had their hair tied back and the Zola star gave off a slight smile while also showing off the tattoo dedicated to her late brother one her collarbone area. “ Some cute and funny pics,” she captioned the post, which also included a pic of her posing on a bed while wearing a neon green bikini top and dark green skirt and a pic of her sitting back on a bench while wearing a white T-shirt and black shorts and holding up her phone.

Her followers took to the comments section to share responses about the pics and many of them mentioned Lisa . “You and Lisa Marie looking beautiful as always! ❤️,” one follower wrote. “Hope your beautiful mum is staying strong. Lots of love to you all ❤️,” another shared.