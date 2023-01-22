Graceland Live Stream: Watch Lisa Marie Presley’s Funeral Services As Family Says Goodbye

Lisa Marie Presley is being laid to rest at her father Elvis' home in Memphis, TN.

January 22, 2023
Lisa Marie Presley is being honored with a public memorial service at Graceland — the historic home of her late father Elvis Presley. The event is being live streamed by Graceland’s official website at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 22, and the video feed can be seen right here below. “In addition to family and friends, the general public is invited to attend,” Graceland’s website confirms. “Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.”

The service will be attended by Lisa Marie’s mother, and Elvis’ ex-wife, Priscilla Presley, 77, as well as Lisa’s surviving children: Riley Keough, 33, whom she shares with first ex-husband Danny Keough, and her twin girlsFinley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood, 14, who’s dad is her fourth ex-husband Michael Lockwood. Both of her ex-partners are also expected to attend. Lisa has one brother via Priscilla, Navarone Garibaldi, who will also be present. Notably, she was also married to the late Michael Jackson as well as actor Nicolas Cage.

The Now What singer tragically lost her second eldest child, Benjamin Keough at the age of 27 in 2020. She will be buried next to her late son on the Graceland property, which is also where her father Elvis was laid to rest, as well as grandparents Vernon, and Gladys, and her great grandmother, Minnie Mae.

Lisa Marie Presley’s public memorial is set for Sunday, Jan. 22. (
Damian Dovarganes/AP/Shutterstock)

A day ahead of the service, images of her above ground stone sarcophagus were released. The large gray tomb stone is similar in style to her son Benjamin’s, which it will be directly next to.

Lisa sadly passed away at the age of 54 on Jan. 12 after going into “full cardiac arrest” at her Calabasas area home, where she was living with ex Danny. The musician found her unconscious and administered CPR while medical help was called. Lisa was sadly pronounced brain dead at West Hills Hospital, and died shortly after experiencing a second heart attack later that day.

Priscilla confirmed the death of her daughter in a heartrending statement to AP. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” she said. “She was the most passionate, strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.”

