Lisa Marie Presley’s Sarcophagus: 1st Photos Ahead Of Graceland Memorial Service

Lisa Marie Presley will be laid to rest in an above ground stone sarcophagus at her father Elvis Presley‘s Graceland home. Photos of the large gray tomb were released one day before a public memorial for the Now What singer, per TMZ, who was the only child of the late Elvis. Her resting place is directly next to her son Benjamin Keough‘s — one of her two children with ex-husband Danny Keough — who sadly passed away at the age of 27 in 2020.

Her grandparents — including Elvis’ father, Vernon, and his mother, Gladys, and her great grandmother, Minnie Mae, are also buried there, along with a memorial for Elvis’ twin brother who died at birth. Before images of the sarcophagus were released, workers could be seen digging the grave on Jan. 20 in preparation for her to be buried there. Floral arrangements can also be seen around the home, as well.

Lisa sadly passed away just two days after attending the Golden Globe awards, where she supported Austin Butler who won for his role in Elvis, after going into “full cardiac arrest” at her Calabasas area home on Jan. 12. She was found by her ex-husband Danny, who immediately administered CPR and called 911. Upon arrival to West Hills Hospital, she was pronounced brain dead prompting her family to sign a Do Not Resuscitate order. Shortly after, she experienced a second heart attack which ultimately took her life. Both her mother Priscilla Presley and her daughter Riley Keough were at the hospital with her.

The public memorial is scheduled for Jan. 22 at Graceland in Memphis, TN and will also be live streamed at 9:00 a.m. on the Graceland site. Beyond Priscilla and Riley, 33, Lisa’s twin girls, Finley Lockwood and Harper Lockwood, 14, their father Michael Lockwood, and Riley and Benjamin’s dad Danny are also expected to be in attendance. “In addition to family and friends, the general public is invited to attend,” Graceland’s website confirms. “Following the service, there will be a procession to view Lisa’s final resting place in Meditation Garden.” Per images of the property, there appears to be a stage — suggesting there may also be performances in tribute of Lisa.