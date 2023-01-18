Priscilla Presley’s Husband: Her Marriage To Elvis, Romances With Robert Kardashian & More

Priscilla Presley is an actress and businesswoman known for her roles in Love Is Forever, Christmas at Graceland, and more.

The star is not publicly known to be dating anyone at this time.

She was only married once to the iconic late singer Elvis Presley.

Her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, sadly passed away on Jan. 12, 2023.

Actress Priscilla Presley, 77, starred in various films during her career, and later, she became a successful businesswoman when she became the co-founder and former chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises. Some of the films she’s appeared in include Love Is Forever, Christmas at Graceland, Spin City, and more. When Priscilla was not busy working on movies and TV shows, she was often spending time with many handsome men, including her late husband Elvis Presley. Although she was only married once, she did have a couple of long-term relationships. Below is everything to know about Priscilla’s marriage to the “King of Rock and Roll” and other romances!

Her Marriage To Elvis Presley

The red haired beauty was previously married to Elvis from 1967 until their divorce in 1973. Priscilla met the “Burning Love” hitmaker when she was just 14 years old and he was 24. At the time, Elvis was serving in the United States Army in Germany and they later reconnected in 1962 when she was 17, per US Weekly. It was not until 1966 that Elvis and Priscilla got engaged about seven years after meeting. “One day he showed me the ring and simply asked me to marry him,” she told Ladies Home Journal in 1972. “Even though we were perfectly content the way we were, at that time it wasn’t nice for people to live together.”

After they got married in Las Vegas, soon Elvis and Priscilla would expand their family and welcome their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968. Sadly, the celebrity couple’s marriage did not last and the Elvis and Me author filed for divorce from the rocker in 1973. Recently, in March 2022, Priscilla opened up about her marriage to Elvis during an interview while visiting the exhibit Elvis: Direct From Graceland, at the Bendigo Art Gallery in Australia (via Daily Mail). “The beginning [of the marriage] was very difficult, but I knew what I was in for because I saw it at a very young age,” she said at the time. “That’s when I started not reading papers anymore or [magazines] in the grocery stores.” Elvis sadly died in 1977 due to cardiac arrest and Priscilla has not remarried to this day.