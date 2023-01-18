Priscilla Presley’s Husband: Her Marriage To Elvis, Romances With Robert Kardashian & More

- Priscilla Presley is an actress and businesswoman known for her roles in Love Is Forever, Christmas at Graceland, and more.
- The star is not publicly known to be dating anyone at this time.
- She was only married once to the iconic late singer Elvis Presley.
- Her daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, sadly passed away on Jan. 12, 2023.
Actress Priscilla Presley, 77, starred in various films during her career, and later, she became a successful businesswoman when she became the co-founder and former chairwoman of Elvis Presley Enterprises. Some of the films she’s appeared in include Love Is Forever, Christmas at Graceland, Spin City, and more. When Priscilla was not busy working on movies and TV shows, she was often spending time with many handsome men, including her late husband Elvis Presley. Although she was only married once, she did have a couple of long-term relationships. Below is everything to know about Priscilla’s marriage to the “King of Rock and Roll” and other romances!
Her Marriage To Elvis Presley
The red haired beauty was previously married to Elvis from 1967 until their divorce in 1973. Priscilla met the “Burning Love” hitmaker when she was just 14 years old and he was 24. At the time, Elvis was serving in the United States Army in Germany and they later reconnected in 1962 when she was 17, per US Weekly. It was not until 1966 that Elvis and Priscilla got engaged about seven years after meeting. “One day he showed me the ring and simply asked me to marry him,” she told Ladies Home Journal in 1972. “Even though we were perfectly content the way we were, at that time it wasn’t nice for people to live together.”
After they got married in Las Vegas, soon Elvis and Priscilla would expand their family and welcome their daughter, Lisa Marie Presley, in 1968. Sadly, the celebrity couple’s marriage did not last and the Elvis and Me author filed for divorce from the rocker in 1973. Recently, in March 2022, Priscilla opened up about her marriage to Elvis during an interview while visiting the exhibit Elvis: Direct From Graceland, at the Bendigo Art Gallery in Australia (via Daily Mail). “The beginning [of the marriage] was very difficult, but I knew what I was in for because I saw it at a very young age,” she said at the time. “That’s when I started not reading papers anymore or [magazines] in the grocery stores.” Elvis sadly died in 1977 due to cardiac arrest and Priscilla has not remarried to this day.
Marco Garibaldi
Priscilla’s longest relationship to date was with film producer Marco Garibaldi, 68. The duo met in 1984, about 11 years after her divorce from Elvis. Although Priscilla and Marco never got married, their relationship became even more serious in 1987 when they welcomed their son, Navarone Garibaldi, 35. Marco and his then-love would remain together for over 20 years until they called it quits in 2006.
Robert Kardashian
Another iconic celebrity that the Dancing with The Stars alum dated was the late lawyer Robert Kardashian. The patriarch of the famous Kardashian family and Priscilla dated for short period from 1975 until 1976. Their brief romance came to an end just two years before he went on to marry the famous Kris Jenner, 67. After Kris and Robert divorced in 1991, he went on to marry Ellen Pierson in 2003. Sadly, the attorney died in 2003 due to esophageal cancer.
Michael Stone
After the Dallas star’s marriage to Elvis came to an end it wouldn’t be too long until Priscilla moved on and began dating Michael “Mike” Stone. The pair got together around 1972 after she split from the music hunk and would remain sweet in their romance until going their separate ways in 1975. Michael was a martial arts instructor and actor who worked on movies like Enter the Ninja, American Ninja 2, Eraser, and more. He ended up marrying Taina Stone in 1986.
Michael Edwards
After Priscilla dated Robert, she moved on and dated actor Michael Edwards, 78, from 1978 until they broke it off in 1984. During their six-year relationship, the Mommie Dearest star and Priscilla were madly in love, however, in his 1988 book Priscilla, Elvis and Me Michael revealed a shocking truth. He wrote that he had “developed feelings” for his girlfriend’s daughter, Lisa Marie, per US Weekly. Later, during a 2003 interview with Playboy, via Elvis AU, Lisa claimed that Michael had been “inappropriate” with her during his relationship with her mother.
Richard Gere
Although Priscilla did not speak about this relationship herself, Michael Edwards wrote in his book that Priscilla and Richard Gere, 73, had a “one night stand” in 1983. The Pretty Woman actor ended up marrying supermodel Cindy Crawford, 56, in 1991 until they divorced in 1995. His other marriages include one to actress Carey Lowell from 2002 until 2016, and most recently to Alejandra Silva, 39, in 2018.
Julio Iglesias
Another alleged romance that Priscilla had, according to Edwards, was one with Spanish singer Julio Iglesias, 79. The two were reportedly linked in the early 1980s, however, he ended up marrying TV host Isabel Preysler in 1971 until they called it quits eight years later. Finally, he settled down with singer Miranda Rijnsburger, 57, in 2010 and they have been married ever since. Julio is notably the father of the hit singer Enrique Iglesias, 47, and eight other children.
Nigel Lythgoe
Much later, Priscilla was linked to English film director Nigel Lythgoe, 73, from 2006 to 2009. Despite their rumored romance, Nigel was married to Bonnie Lythgoe from 1974 to 2010. During their marriage, Bonnie and the Bobby in Wonderland director welcomed two sons: Simon Lythgoe, 47, and Kris Lythgoe, 43.
Richie Palmer
Priscila and Richie Palmer were also romantically linked briefly from 2010 to 2011. Richie was notably married to One Million Years B.C. star Raquel Welch from 1999 to 2008. The blonde bombshell has not remarried after Richie, but she was previously married to three other men, including to André Weinfeld.
Toby Anstis
Finally, Priscilla’s most recent rumored romance was to radio host Toby Anstis, 52. The two were spotted sharing a smooch in 2013, according to The Mirror UK. Despite the kiss, Toby and Priscilla later claimed that their lip lock was simply a “friendly farewell” and not a romance. Toby is not married at the time of publishing.