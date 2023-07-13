Lisa Marie Presley’s Cause Of Death Revealed 6 Months After She Died At 54

A cause of death has been officially given for Lisa Marie Presley. The only child of rock legend Elvis Presley, who died on January 12 in Los Angeles at the age of 54, died of sequelae of small bowel obstruction, per the Los Angeles Coroner. According to TMZ, she officially died of complications from a small bowel obstruction. A full report, including toxicology results, are reportedly expected, as well, but have not yet been released.

A singer and songwriter in her own right, Lisa Marie’s death came just two days after she was seen getting emotional over Austin Butler‘s Golden Globe win for playing her father in Baz Luhrmann’s epic 2022 biopic Elvis. She attended the awards show alongside her mother Priscilla Presley, 77, and was photographed with the star during the event. “Thank you for opening your hearts, your memories, your home to me,” Austin said at the podium. “Lisa Marie, Priscilla, I love you forever.”

Less than 48 hours later, she was rushed to a Los Angeles hospital after emergency services was called to her Calabasas area home. Later in the day, Priscilla pleaded with fans to pray for her daughter, who had been put on life support. “My beloved daughter Lisa Marie was rushed to the hospital. She is now receiving the best care. Please keep her and our family in your prayers,” she wrote in a statement published on Instagram. “We feel the prayers from around the world and ask for privacy at this time.”

Hours after news that she’d been put on life support, however, Priscilla and the family announced in a statement to AP that her “beautiful” daughter had passed. “It is with a heavy heart that I must share the devastating news that my beautiful daughter Lisa Marie has left us,” Priscilla confirmed the same day. “She was the most passionate strong and loving woman I have ever known. We ask for privacy as we try to deal with this profound loss. Thank you for the love and prayers. At this time there will be no further comment.” Her passing came after she experienced a second heart attack in hospital when she was already brain dead. She was pronounced dead shortly after as the family signed a “do not resuscitate” form, per TMZ.

A rep for Priscilla wrote separately to HollywoodLife, “Priscilla Presley and the Presley family are shocked and devastated by the tragic death of their beloved Lisa Marie. They are profoundly grateful for the support, love and prayers of everyone, and ask for privacy during this very difficult time.”

Lisa Marie was the mother of four children, including Benjamin Keough, who died by suicide in 2020.