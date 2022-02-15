Celebrity Engagements Of 2022: Simone Biles, Megan Fox, & More

2022 is the year of love! See Megan Fox, Jodie Sweetin, Simon Cowell, and more Hollywood stars who have gotten engaged to their partners this year.

What do Megan Fox, Brenda Song, and Simon Cowell have in common? They all got engaged this year! 2022 has been good (so far) to so many famous couples who have taken the next big step in their relationships. While some couples have been together for many years, others moved fast and furious into a proposal. Regardless, love is certainly in the air in the year 2022! Take a look at the celebs who happily agreed to marry their partner this year.

Simone Biles & Jonathan Owens

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles got engaged to football star Jonathan Owens on Valentine’s Day, after less than two years of dating. She shared photos of the moment Jonathan got down on one knee inside a gazebo. “THE EASIEST YES,” Simone captioned the post. “I can’t wait to spend forever and ever with you, you’re everything I dreamed of and more! Let’s get married FIANCE!” Jonathan also posted the proposal photos, writing, “Woke up this morning with a fiancee.” He also revealed that Simone had “no clue what was coming.”

Taylor Rapp & Dani Johnson

After the L.A. Rams won Super Bowl LVI, free safety Taylor Rapp proposed to his girlfriend Dani Johnson on the field of SoFi Stadium. With confetti everywhere and the initial high of victory wearing off, Taylor got down on one knee, looked to Dani, and asked her to be his wife. Dani pressed her hands to her face in shock, and she nodded “yes” to Taylor. The proposal was cheered on by Taylor’s fellow Rams and their families.

Vanessa Villela & Tom Fraud

Selling Sunset star Vanessa Villela accepted her boyfriend Tom Fraud‘s proposal on January 29. The special moment took place on the steps of the Griffith Observatory in LA. Vanessa, who was dating Tom for 1 year before their engagement, shared the proposal footage to social media. “Two souls one heart! I SAID YESSSSSS. One year ago I met the man of my dreams the one makes my heart skip every time, the man that makes me better in every single way, the man that I respect, adore, admire, and love with all my heart. You came into my life when I least expected it and you came to make my dreams come true. Our love story is like a movie and you are my prince!!” she wrote.

Lana Condor & Anthony De La Torre

Lana Condor announced her engagement to actor boyfriend Anthony De La Torre on January 28. The To All The Boys star shared a series of sweet engagement photos with her beautiful ring on full-display, and also penned a lengthy caption celebrating her love for her fiancé. “Saying YES was the easiest decision I’ve ever made. I consider myself the absolute luckiest woman alive to live in your sphere,” she wrote. “I cannot wait to be your wife, baby. I love you a million times over.”

Brenda Song & Macauley Culkin

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song confirmed their engagement on January 26, after four years of dating. Brenda was later seen rocking her stunning engagement ring (which is estimated to have cost $300,000) while out and about in photos. The Home Alone star and the Disney Channel alum welcomed their first child together, son Dakota, 9 months before the engagement news broke. The couple began dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of the Seth Green-directed comedy Changeland in Thailand.

Michelle Dockery & Jasper Waller-Bridge

Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery and Jasper Waller-Bridge, who is the brother of Fleabag creator/star Phoebe Waller-Bridge, shared news of their engagement on January 20 in The Times. The couple have reportedly been dating since 2019, and they made their red carpet debut at the Rome Film Festival shortly after they struck up the romance.

Jodie Sweetin & Mescal Wasilewski

Jodie Sweetin found some solace after Bob Saget‘s death when she got engaged to boyfriend Mescal Wasilewski on January 17. The Fuller House actress shared a happy photo on Instagram of the soon-to-be husband and wife smiling while showing off Jodie’s ring. “I love you Mescal, for always.

You’re my person. I can’t wait to see the life that lies ahead for us. Here’s to us, @ghostfacelito and our life of adventures. Together,” Jodie wrote. Mescal shared the same pic along with another of a close-up of the ring. “So that happened…,” he cheekily captioned his post.

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly

After a year of dating, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly got engaged on January 11. The proposal, which took place under a banyan tree from their past, came with a gorgeous $400,000 engagement ring for Megan that has both of the stars’ birth stones (an emerald for Megan and a diamond for MGK) on the band. The couple posted videos of MGK’s proposal and even revealed that they “drank each other’s blood” after Megan said yes.

Simon Cowell & Lauren Silverman

Simon Cowell popped the question to his girlfriend of 13 years, Lauren Silverman, in mid-January on vacation in Barbados. The TV personality and Lauren’s son Eric, 7, as well as her son Adam from her previous marriage to Andrew Silverman, were reportedly in attendance. Simon and Andrew were friends before he linked up with Lauren romantically, with Simon later admitting the pair had an affair (Lauren and Andrew finalized their divorce in 2013). The American Idol judge and Lauren initially met back in 2004.

Jeremiah Duggar & Hannah Wissman

19 Kids And Counting star Jeremiah Duggar and Hannah Wissmann confirmed their engagement on January 6 — just three months after they started dating. “She said YES!!!!” Jeremiah wrote via Instagram about his future wife. “Hannah, getting to know you for the past year has been so incredible! I can’t even find the words to describe it. You are the best thing that has ever happened to me, and I cannot wait to marry you. I love you!!” he added.