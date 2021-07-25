See Pics

Simon Cowell, 60, Looks Buff As He Goes Shirtless On The Beach With Son Eric, 7, & Lauren Silverman

Emily Selleck
Weekend Writer

Simon Cowell has been spotted enjoying the Barbados sunshine with his partner Lauren Silverman, almost one year after he broke his back.

Simon Cowell has jetted off on a tropical summer vacation to Barbados with his family. The English TV personality, 61, was photographed shirtless on the Caribbean island with his son Eric and partner Lauren Silverman on July 25. His seven-year-old son was seen splashing about in a pink, donut-shaped floaty, while Lauren looked glamorous in a black-and-white swimsuit, which she paired with a white headband.

Meanwhile, the music mogul donned a pair of coral swimming shorts, as he held hands with his mini-me son. The trio appeared to be in high spirits as they splashed about in the water, before going sailing and snorkeling. As fans would know, it’s been almost one year since Simon was left bedridden after an electric bike accident at his Malibu home.

The America’s Got Talent judge had to undergo six hours of surgery and even had a metal rod placed in his back. “Simon has broken his back in a number of places in a fall from his bike whilst testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu with his family,” a rep for the TV personality previously told HollywoodLife. “He was taken to hospital where they operated overnight, he’s under observation and is doing fine.”

The producer addressed his accident on Twitter a few days after it occurred. “Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” Simon tweeted. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”

Simon now walks for several hours a day and begins his work day at 9am so that he no longer lives like a “vampire”. When it comes to his fitness plan, a source told MailOnline, “Simon said how he hasn’t worn trainers as much as this in 20 years. He feels fitter than ever before and is keeping to a normal routine rather than being on the phone until into the early hours of the morning.”