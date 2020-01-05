Simon Cowell, 60, Sports His Toned Chest After 20 Pound Weight Loss At The Beach With Son Eric, 5

Simon Cowell looked as fit as could be on Jan. 4 when he went shirtless on a beach in Barbados while swimming in the water with his excited six-year-old son Eric.

Simon Cowell, 60, is looking better than ever and having the time of his life at the same time! The former American Idol judge was spotted spending some time with his six-year-old son Eric while taking in the sun at a beach in Barbados on Jan. 4 and proved his body is in incredible shape by going shirtless. He wore nothing but black swim shorts during the outing and showed off his toned abs as he lovingly held Eric’s hand in the water. Eric has his own light blue swim shorts on while hanging out with his dad and looked excited to be enjoying the sun.

Simon’s latest beach visit comes after he went on a similar outing two weeks ago in Barbados, where he spends every Christmas with his family. He was seen shirtless while jet skiing along with his partner Lauren Silverman, 42, and on Dec. 20, little Eric was also seen on a jet ski having an amazing time.

Simon has been open about his weight loss, which is clearly on display in his latest outings. He admitted he lost over 20 lbs after switching to a vegan diet in 2017, which he did after a doctor’s visit had him rethinking this eating habits. “I went to see this doctor in London. We did some tests. And then a month later he said, ‘You have the worst diet I’ve ever met from any patient,'” he said while discussing his weight loss in an interview on the The Ellen DeGeneres Show. He also admitted to having more energy to keep up with Eric now that he’s eating healthier.

It’s great to know Simon is looking and feeling great! We always enjoy seeing him on entertaining outings with his family when we can.