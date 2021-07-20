See Pics

Simon Cowell, 61, Rides Jet Ski With Son Eric, 7, Just 1 Year After Breaking His Back — Photos

simon cowell and his son
BACKGRID
Judges and presenters leave the London Palladium, having filmed a day of auditions for the new series of reality Tv show 'Britain's Got Talent'. 20 Jan 2020 Pictured: Simon Cowell. Photo credit: Will / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA589494_008.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]
Bridgetown, BARBADOS - Simon Cowell and his wife Lauren Silverman are spotted on jetski's with their son Eric in St. Peter Parish, Barbados. Pictured: Simon Cowell BACKGRID USA 19 JULY 2021 BYLINE MUST READ: BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bridgetown, BARBADOS - *EXCLUSIVE* - Music Mogul Simon Cowell enjoys the festive season onboard his yacht with his partner Lauren Silverman along with family and friends out in the sunshine of Barbados. Simon went shirtless taking in the rays and is in recovery mode after his horrific accident earlier in the year, showing the scars on his back from the spinal surgery after he broke his back in three places. Pictured: Simon Cowell, Lauren Silverman BACKGRID USA 30 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: @246Paps / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Bridgetown, BARBADOS - *EXCLUSIVE* - Music Mogul Simon Cowell enjoys the festive season onboard his yacht with his partner Lauren Silverman along with family and friends out in the sunshine of Barbados. Simon went shirtless taking in the rays and is in recovery mode after his horrific accident earlier in the year, showing the scars on his back from the spinal surgery after he broke his back in three places. Pictured: Simon Cowell BACKGRID USA 30 DECEMBER 2020 BYLINE MUST READ: @246Paps / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 16 Photos.
News Writer

A year after the electric bike accident that broke his back, Simon Cowell is back at it while on vacation with GF Lauren Silverman and their son.

Simon Cowell is back on his feet one year after his back injury. The English TV personality, 61, was photographed on a jet ski on the Caribbean island of Barbados with his son Eric and girlfriend Lauren Silverman on Monday, July 19. He shared a jet ski with his son, 7, life jackets in tow — and even looked a bit sunburnt in the face.

simon cowell and his son
Simon Cowell and his son Eric jet ski in Barbados on Monday. (BACKGRID)

In another photo, the America’s Got Talent judge went for a solo ride around the water, standing up as he traversed the ocean. The controversial TV personality broke his back last August during an electric bike accident at his Malibu home, undergoing six hours of surgery and having a metal rod placed in his back.

“Simon has broken his back in a number of places in a fall from his bike whilst testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu with his family,” his rep previously told HollywoodLife. “He was taken to hospital where they operated overnight, he’s under observation and is doing fine.”

The producer addressed his accident on Twitter a few days after it occurred. “Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” Simon tweeted. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”

Related Gallery

Celeb Dads With Look-ALike Sons -- Photos

EXCLUSIVE: Arnold Schwarzenegger met son Joseph Baena for lunch at the Fairmont Hotel in Santa Monica minutes before Baena went to the same medical clinic as Schwarzenegger to get his leg brace removed in Hawthorne. 14 Mar 2018 Pictured: Joseph Baena and Arnold Schwarzenegger. Photo credit: MB / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA182428_004.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency]

simon cowell
Simon Cowell enjoys a solo jet ski ride in Barbados on Monday. (MEGA)

The accident came a few months after former AGT host Gabrielle Union filed a discriminatory complaint against NBC, as well as Simon and his company Syco Entertainment, on grounds of alleged racism and sexism on set of the talent competition series, first chronicled in the initial 2019 reports that stated Gabrielle and host Julianne Hough had been ousted. The complaint alleged “racist and misogynistic conduct,” including being told that some of Gabrielle’s hairstyles were “too black” and overhearing anti-Asian remarks made by Jay Leno, among other accusations.

Gabrielle and co. reached a settlement last September; the actress and parties involved released a joint statement that read: “We’ve reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect.”