Simon Cowell, 61, Rides Jet Ski With Son Eric, 7, Just 1 Year After Breaking His Back — Photos

A year after the electric bike accident that broke his back, Simon Cowell is back at it while on vacation with GF Lauren Silverman and their son.



Simon Cowell is back on his feet one year after his back injury. The English TV personality, 61, was photographed on a jet ski on the Caribbean island of Barbados with his son Eric and girlfriend Lauren Silverman on Monday, July 19. He shared a jet ski with his son, 7, life jackets in tow — and even looked a bit sunburnt in the face.

In another photo, the America’s Got Talent judge went for a solo ride around the water, standing up as he traversed the ocean. The controversial TV personality broke his back last August during an electric bike accident at his Malibu home, undergoing six hours of surgery and having a metal rod placed in his back.

“Simon has broken his back in a number of places in a fall from his bike whilst testing a new electric bike in the courtyard of his home in Malibu with his family,” his rep previously told HollywoodLife. “He was taken to hospital where they operated overnight, he’s under observation and is doing fine.”

The producer addressed his accident on Twitter a few days after it occurred. “Some good advice… If you buy an electric trail bike, read the manual before you ride it for the first time,” Simon tweeted. “I have broken part of my back. Thank you to everyone for your kind messages.”

The accident came a few months after former AGT host Gabrielle Union filed a discriminatory complaint against NBC, as well as Simon and his company Syco Entertainment, on grounds of alleged racism and sexism on set of the talent competition series, first chronicled in the initial 2019 reports that stated Gabrielle and host Julianne Hough had been ousted. The complaint alleged “racist and misogynistic conduct,” including being told that some of Gabrielle’s hairstyles were “too black” and overhearing anti-Asian remarks made by Jay Leno, among other accusations.

Gabrielle and co. reached a settlement last September; the actress and parties involved released a joint statement that read: “We’ve reached an amicable resolution. NBC Entertainment appreciates the important concerns raised by Gabrielle Union and remains committed to ensuring an inclusive and supportive working environment where people of all backgrounds can be treated with respect.”