Breaking News

Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Engaged After Welcoming Son Dakota 9 Months Ago

Macaulay Culkin
Hollywood To You / BACKGRID
Studio City, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Happy couple Brenda Song and Macaulay Culkin go shopping in Studio City. Pictured: Brenda Song, Macaulay Culkin BACKGRID USA 11 JULY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Hollywood To You / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
*EXCLUSIVE* ** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, CANADA ** Paris, FRANCE - Former child star, Macaulay Culkin and actress Brenda Song were photographed in Paris during Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Macaulay and Brenda were spotted out shopping at Monoprix retail store, Macaulay gifted his girlfriend a giant Teddy Bear. SHOT ON 11/21 Pictured: Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song BACKGRID USA 28 NOVEMBER 2017 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
** RIGHTS: ONLY UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, NEW ZEALAND ** Paris, FRANCE - *EXCLUSIVE* - 'Home Alone' star Macaulay Culkin and his girlfriend Brenda Song have their hands full with luggage while leaving their apartment in Paris to go to the Roissy CDG airport. The former child star recently made headlines after changing his middle name to 'Macaulay Culkin.' Pictured: Macaulay Culkin, Brenda Song BACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Best Image / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
EXCLUSIVE: Macaulay Culkin celebrates his 39th birthday with a fun day out at Disneyland with his girlfriend Brenda Song . The pair were seen having a great time enjoying snacks and riding the Incredicoaster multiple times. Macaulay kept a low profile and wore a bandana on his head. He and Brenda looked adorable as they made made funny faces while riding the rollercoaster. They enjoys snacks and rode many of the rides in California Adventure including the Soaring over the World and the Guardians of the Galaxy ride. Macaulay was seen wearing a fanny pack with a VIP DISNEY TOURS pin on it. 24 Aug 2019 Pictured: Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song. Photo credit: Snorlax / MEGA TheMegaAgency.com +1 888 505 6342 (Mega Agency TagID: MEGA490695_001.jpg) [Photo via Mega Agency] View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
News Writer

The ‘Home Alone’ actor and his Disney Channel alum girlfriend are ready to walk down the aisle after four years of dating!

Congratulations are in order for Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song! The adorable couple are planning to take their relationship to the next level after it was revealed they are engaged, as reported by People on Wednesday, (January 26). The 41-year-old ‘Home Alone’ star and his Disney Channel alum girlfriend, 31, are going to walk down the aisle after four years of dating. On Monday, Brenda was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on that finger in Beverly Hills, per the outlet. The exciting news also comes 9 months after the pair welcomed their first child together, son Dakota!

Macaulay Culkin
Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are engaged after four years of dating. (Hollywood To You / BACKGRID)

The couple first began dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of Changeland in Thailand. After moving in together, it appears they considered starting a family. “We practice a lot,” Macaulay told Esquire in 2020 about having a baby. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”

 

Related Gallery

Macaulay Culkin Through the Years

MACAULAY CULKIN, ACTOR 1990 COPYRIGHT EXPRESS NEWSPAPERS/STAFF CODE: (Express Newspapers via AP Images)
Macaulay Culkin poses on a New York City street, Saturday, Jan. 7, 1991. (AP Photo/Malcolm Clarke)
Actor Macaulay Culkin speaks from the stage during the Presidential Inaugural Ball, Jan. 19, 1993, in Landover, Maryland. (AP Photo/Amy Sancetta)

 