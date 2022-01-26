Macaulay Culkin & Brenda Song Engaged After Welcoming Son Dakota 9 Months Ago

The ‘Home Alone’ actor and his Disney Channel alum girlfriend are ready to walk down the aisle after four years of dating!

Congratulations are in order for Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song! The adorable couple are planning to take their relationship to the next level after it was revealed they are engaged, as reported by People on Wednesday, (January 26). The 41-year-old ‘Home Alone’ star and his Disney Channel alum girlfriend, 31, are going to walk down the aisle after four years of dating. On Monday, Brenda was spotted wearing a diamond sparkler on that finger in Beverly Hills, per the outlet. The exciting news also comes 9 months after the pair welcomed their first child together, son Dakota!

The couple first began dating in 2017 after meeting on the set of Changeland in Thailand. After moving in together, it appears they considered starting a family. “We practice a lot,” Macaulay told Esquire in 2020 about having a baby. “We’re figuring it out, making the timing work. Because nothing turns you on more than when your lady comes into the room and says, ‘Honey, I’m ovulating.’”