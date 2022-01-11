Simon Cowell Engaged To Lauren Silverman After 13 Years Of Dating

Simon Cowell proposed to Lauren Silverman in Barbados, where he owns a home. The couple share 7-year-old son Eric.

Simon Cowell is engaged to his partner Lauren Silverman, 44. The 62-year-old TV personality popped the question after a lengthy 13 year courtship while on vacation in Barbados is confirmed to HollywoodLife.

The romantic moment reportedly happened with their kids present: Simon and Lauren share son Eric, 7, together, while Lauren is also mom to son Adam from her previous marriage to Andrew Silverman, per Page Six. “It was super sweet,” a source told Page Six about the proposal, adding that “they’re good together.” Simon also owns a home in Barbados, where the family is seen vacationing on an annual basis.

Notably, Simon and Andrew were friends before he linked up with Lauren romantically, with Simon later admitting the pair had an affair (Lauren and Andrew finalized their divorce in 2013). The American Idol judge and Lauren initially met back in 2004.

“[The affair] is not something I am proud of or wanted to happen in terms of hurting anyone,” Simon previously said of his early relationship with Lauren. “It just happened … But then, of course, you have a baby, and you look at the baby and you kinda go, ‘This is what happened from it.’”

Simon previously opened up about life with Lauren and Eric during the COVID-19 quarantine, which he described a “real test” to their relationship. “COVID-19 was the real test. Like everyone, we were in lockdown for a long time and that’s when you realize whether or not you actually enjoy each other’s company or not,” the British born music executive said. “And we really really did. The romance is still alive. We’re closer than ever,” he also said.

Becoming a father late in life was also a major shift for Simon — but he now says he can’t imagine his life without Eric. “[Time flies] like you wouldn’t believe,” Simon said back in 2019 of fatherhood. “I said to someone the other day, ‘It’s much easier than I thought.’ And then you can’t imagine ever not having him … It’s the most amazing feeling,” he gushed.