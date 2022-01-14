Breaking News

Bob Saget’s Funeral: ‘Full House’ Star Laid To Rest In Private Service

bob saget
Kristin Callahan/Ace/Shutterstock
Bob Saget and Daughter' 700 SUNDAYS ' PLAY OPENING NIGHT, WILSHIRE THEATRE, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 12 JAN 2006January12, 2006 Beverly Hills , Ca.Bob Saget and DaughterOpening Night of ' 700 Sundays ' Staring Billy CrystalWilshire TheatrePhoto ® Jim Smeal/BEImages
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Comedian Bob Saget and his girlfriend Kelly Rizzo were spotted heading to a dinner date at Avenue during a night out in Los Angeles. Kelly brightened up the couple's look with a bright red pantsuit. Pictured: Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Yolo / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(L-R) Actor Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 8, 2018. Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, California, United States - 08 Sep 2018
Bob Saget and daughter Lara Saget56th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 26 Jan 2014 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Managing Editor

America’s favorite TV Dad was laid to rest after his shocking and unexpected passing. The funeral for Bob Saget celebrated his legacy, with all the people who thought of him as family.

It’s still surreal to think that the world no longer has Bob Saget in it. On Sunday, January 11, the iconic TV superstar, who delighted a generation of viewers as father knows best Danny Tanner on Full House and host of America’s Funniest Home Videos, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. Shortly after his passing, those who were closest to him gathered for his funeral on Friday, Jan. 14.

The service was small, with only close family and friends in attendance, and burial will be held at Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery in L.A., according to TMZ. Bob’s family kept with Jewish tradition, holding the service and burial quickly after his death. The outlet also reported that Jeff Franklin, who is the creator of the show Full House, held the reception at his home for all in attendance. 

Though a formal guest list was not released, members of the Full House cast were spotted the day before the funeral, reuniting at the home of Bob’s family before the service. On the Friday, John Stamos tweeted how difficult a day it would be for all of them. “Today will be the hardest day of my life,” he wrote.

It is not an exaggeration for one to say that Bob was beloved, not only by fans worldwide, but by those who got the pleasure and privilege to work with him over the years. Prior to the funeral, many celebrities and comedians came over to share their devastation over losing Bob so unexpectedly and so young. His Full House family were among the first to mourn his passing, including the Olsen Twins, who in later years really tried to distance themselves from the franchise that made them famous. In her tribute, Jodie Sweetin even joked that she would pay homage to her TV Dad in a very special way. “I’ll miss you Bob,” she wrote. “I’ll make sure and tell an inappropriate joke at your funeral. In your honor. I know you would’ve wanted that.”

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lorimar/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884859d) Bob Saget Full House - 1989 Lorimar/Warner Bros USA TV Portrait
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lorimar/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock (5852400a)David Coulier, Bob Saget, John StamosFull HouseLorimar/Warner BrosUSA
Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget and Lara Saget, from left, attend the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 30th Annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit, Beverly Hills, USA - 16 Jun 2017

But it was his immediate family — wife, Kelly Rizzo and their 3 daughters — whose tributes really pulled at the heartstrings.  “My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” Kelly shared in her statement to Hollywoodlife on her husband’s passing. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers.”

Here’s keeping Kelly, her girls, and all who loved Bob in our thoughts as they continue to grieve.