Candace Cameron-Bure & More ‘Full House’ Stars Reunite At Bob Saget’s Home Before Funeral

Bob Saget’s co-stars looked glad to see each other, as they met at the comedian’s home to say good-bye to their friend.

The cast of Full House met at Bob Saget’s California home on Friday January 14 before his funeral services. Cast members, including Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber, and Dave Coulier all looked in good spirits in the photos, which you can see here, via DailyMail. Even though they were meeting for a sad occasion, they seemed happy to be reunited and glad to be there for Bob’s widow Kelly Rizzo, 42, and each other.

Dave, 62, Candace, 45, and Andrea, 45, all looked like they arrived around the same time. All three looked happy to be together, and Andrea was smiling wide, as she gave Candace a big hug. The two had played the onscreen best friends DJ Tanner and Kimmy Gibler for years during their time on Full House. In another pair of photos Dave and Andrea were seen chatting with each other, and they both looked like they were having a great chat, with both looking like they were smiling and laughing. Jodie, 39, was spotted arriving on her own with a friend of hers.

Today will be the hardest day of my life. God, grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change, ⁰courage to change the things I can, ⁰and wisdom to know the difference. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 14, 2022

It really is nice that Bob’s castmates arrived at his home both to honor their lost friend and be there for Kelly. Many other friends, including comedian Jeff Ross were seen arriving at Bob’s home before the ceremony. The funeral service is scheduled for Friday at Los Angeles’ Mt. Sinai Memorial Park Cemetery with a small service only for family and close friends, followed by a reception at Full House creator Jeff Franklin’s home, via TMZ. John Stamos, 58, tweeted about needing strength before laying his friend to rest. “Today will be the hardest day of my life,” he tweeted, along with the Serenity Prayer.

Following the comedian’s sudden passing, the cast of Full House released a joint statement eulogizing their co-star. “We grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly,” the cast wrote in part.