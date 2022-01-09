Dave Coulier’s ‘Heart Is Broken’ Over Bob Saget’s Sudden Death: ‘My Forever Brother’

Dave Coulier, who starred alongside Bob Saget as Uncle Joey on ‘Full House,’ has paid tribute to America’s favorite dad with a heartbreaking statement.

The tributes to Bob Saget continue to pour in after the comedian and Full House star’s shocking and sudden passing at 65 years old. Dave Coulier, who played the beloved role of Uncle Joey Gladstone alongside Bob’s Danny Tanner, is sharing his heartbreak after the death of his close friend. “My heart is broken,” Dave tweeted. “I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave.”

My heart is broken. I love you, Bob. Your forever brother, Dave. — Dave Coulier (@DaveCoulier) January 10, 2022

Bob and Dave were two of America’s most beloved father figures on Full House from 1987 to 1995, and they later reprised their roles in the sequel series, Fuller House, from 2017 to 2020. News broke on January 9 that Bob was found unresponsive in his room at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel in Orlando and was pronounced dead at the scene. Bob was currently on his comedy tour.

Hotel security found the comedian, per a statement from the Orange Country Sheriff’s Office. They contacted emergency services who responded at approximately 4 p.m. eastern time. No cause of death has been determined, but the statement added that “detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case.”

Tributes of shock and disbelief were immediate from Hollywood and beyond. Joining Dave in his sentiments about his longtime co-star was fellow Full House star John Stamos. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” John, who starred as Uncle Jesse in the series, tweeted on the evening of January 9.

Actress Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ in the ’90s sitcom, also took to Twitter upon hearing the news to pay tribute to her TV dad. “I don’t know what to say,” she wrote. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

Bob is survived by his wife, Kelly Rizzo, whom he married in 2018. He is also the proud father of three girls — Jennifer, Aubrey, and Lara.