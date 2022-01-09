John Stamos Mourns ‘Full House’ Co-Star & Pal Bob Saget: ‘I Am Gutted’

After the shocking news of Bob Saget’s passing, John Stamos released a statement mourning his friend and ‘Full House’ co-star.

It was the news that devastated 90’s TV fans: star of Full House and host of America’s Funniest Home Videos Bob Saget died Sunday January 9 at the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Orlando, Fla at the age of 65. Immediately, fans and friends shared their heartbreak over the news, including those who knew him best working alongside of him. John Stamos, who starred alongside Bob in Full House and then again in Fuller House, could in no way hide his pain over the news.

“I am broken,” John said in a post on Twitter. “I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby.”

I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby. — John Stamos (@JohnStamos) January 10, 2022

John played Bob’s brother-in-law in the beloved 90’s sitcom. Along with Dave Coulier, the three men anchored the show that kicked off in 1987 and made household names of all three men. As patriarch Danny Turner, Bob usually was the ‘straight’ man to the wild antics of Jesse Katsopolis and Joey Gladstone, but the show just didn’t work without all three of them working together.

In recent years, the men reunited to star in the reboot of the franchise, Fuller House, that was led by Bob’s on-screen daughters DJ and Stephanie, played by Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin. Bob made several appearances over the show’s five seasons.

Bob was found unresponsive in his hotel room by police officers shortly after 4pmEST time. He was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police. At this time, a cause of death is not known and according to police, detectives did not find any signs of foul play or drug use at the scene.

Our hearts go out to his family and all those who loved him at this difficult time.