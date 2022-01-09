Candace Cameron Bure Mourns TV Dad Bob Saget: ‘I Loved Him So Much’

Since the 80’s, Bob Saget played Candace Cameron Bure’s dad on not one, but two TV shows. Now, after his shocking passing, she’s saying good-bye.

Are there even words? The shocking news came on Sunday January 9th that beloved TV actor, Bob Saget, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. As word spread, those who knew and loved hime best shared their insurmountable grief with fellow loved ones and fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ on the classic 90’s sitcom Full House and again in the reboot Fuller House, could barely contain her sadness.

“I don’t know what to say,” she confessed on Twitter after hearing the news. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

The news was so unexpected. At just 65 years old, the TV legend, who also hosted America’s Funniest Home Videos, was tragically found dead in his hotel room. At the time, no cause of death has been announced, but detectives did tell Variety that they did not find any signs of foul play or drug use at the scene.

Candace and Bob shared a special relationship that began in 1987, when their hit sitcom 1987 hit the airwaves. Along with Jodi Sweetin and Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, Candace played the oldest Tanner daughter, DJ. After running for 8 seasons, the cast reunited in 2016, with Candace at the helm, for the reboot, Fuller House, which followed DJ in a very similar position to her father. Bob was a frequent guest star, along with John Stamos, who was the first costar to share his grief over the loss of Bob. Bob is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with his first wife Sherri Kramer.

We send our thoughts and condolences to all who loved Bob, including his beloved TV family.