Candace Cameron Bure Mourns ‘Father’ Figure Bob Saget: ‘You’ll Never Leave My Heart’

Since the 80’s, Bob Saget played Candace Cameron Bure’s dad on not one, but two TV shows. Now, after his shocking passing, she’s saying good-bye.

Are there even words? The shocking news came on Sunday January 9th that beloved TV actor, Bob Saget, was found dead in his hotel room in Orlando, FL. As word spread, those who knew and loved hime best shared their insurmountable grief with fellow loved ones and fans. Candace Cameron Bure, who played Bob’s daughter DJ on the classic 90’s sitcom Full House and again in the reboot Fuller House, could barely contain her sadness.

“Oh, Bob. Why’d you have to leave us so soon? We are all family, but you were the glue. The sticky, messy, squishy, sweet, lovable glue,” she captioned a photo of herself hugging the comedian. “My childhood is wrapped up in you, my formative teenaged years and the rest of adulthood. You taught me to feel deeply at such a young age. You were never afraid or ashamed to share your emotions, to cry, to love, to laugh and say it out loud. We’ve always been so deeply connected since the day we met when I was 10 years old. You weren’t just like a father, but one of my closest friends in life.”

The Hallmark Channel star continued her sentiment, “This hurts like nothing I’ve ever felt before. I love you, I love you, I love you. You knew that. I knew that. But I have to say it again. I want one more hug. I want one more text that says, ‘oh, btw, it’s me Bob’ after a long rant. I want one more laugh. I want to roll my eyes at you one more time. I want you to tell me to watch something but then tell me maybe I shouldn’t because of my faith.”

Cameron went on to explain how Bob was “always so protective” of her and “cared about everything and everybody,” sharing how there will “never be another” person like him. “I wish you could see the outpouring of love you have. You’ve certainly left a beautiful legacy in kindness, compassion, loyalty, generosity, and love❤️. I’m not saying goodbye because you’ll never leave my heart. Even with this gigantic tear in it 💔”

In addition, upon hearing the initial announcement of Bob’s death, Cameron also shared her grief on Twitter. “I don’t know what to say,” she confessed on the social media platform. “I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much.”

I don’t know what to say 💔. I have no words. Bob was one of the best humans beings I’ve ever known in my life. I loved him so much. — Candace Cameron Bure (@candacecbure) January 10, 2022

Candace and Bob shared a special relationship that began in 1987, when their hit sitcom 1987 hit the airwaves. Along with Jodi Sweetin and Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen, Candace played the oldest Tanner daughter, DJ. After running for 8 seasons, the cast reunited in 2016, with Candace at the helm, for the reboot, Fuller House, which followed DJ in a very similar position to her father. Bob was a frequent guest star, along with John Stamos, who was the first costar to share his grief over the loss of Bob. Bob is survived by his wife Kelly Rizzo and his three daughters — Aubrey, Lara, and Jennifer — who he shares with his first wife Sherri Kramer.

We send our thoughts and condolences to all who loved Bob, including his beloved TV family.