Bob Saget’s Wife ‘Shattered’ After His Shocking Death: Read Kelly Rizzo’s Tribute To Husband

Bob Saget and Daughter' 700 SUNDAYS ' PLAY OPENING NIGHT, WILSHIRE THEATRE, LOS ANGELES, AMERICA - 12 JAN 2006January12, 2006 Beverly Hills , Ca.Bob Saget and DaughterOpening Night of ' 700 Sundays ' Staring Billy CrystalWilshire TheatrePhoto ® Jim Smeal/BEImages
Los Angeles, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Comedian Bob Saget and his girlfriend Kelly Rizzo were spotted heading to a dinner date at Avenue during a night out in Los Angeles. Kelly brightened up the couple's look with a bright red pantsuit. Pictured: Bob Saget, Kelly Rizzo BACKGRID USA 5 APRIL 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: Yolo / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
(L-R) Actor Bob Saget and Kelly Rizzo attend the Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on September 8, 2018. Creative Arts Emmy Awards, Los Angeles, California, United States - 08 Sep 2018
Bob Saget and daughter Lara Saget56th Annual Grammy Awards, Arrivals, Los Angeles, America - 26 Jan 2014 View Gallery View Gallery 7 Photos.
Cassie Gill
Senior Weekend Editor

Kelly Rizzo mourned late husband Bob Saget in a deeply emotional statement, calling him her ‘everything.’ The couple married in 2018.

Bob Saget‘s wife Kelly Rizzo is in mourning after the sudden loss of her husband. “My whole heart. Bob was my absolute everything,” the 42-year-old said in a statement to PEOPLE magazine just a day after his passing. “I am so completely shattered and in disbelief. I am so deeply touched by the outpouring of love and tribute from our friends, family, his fans and his peers,” she added.

Bob Saget married second wife Kelly Rizzo in 2018. (BACKGRID)

“When the time is right and when this news is not as raw, I look forward to sharing more of Bob with the world. Sharing how much he meant to me, all of those around him, and how much all of his fans and friends meant to him as well. Thank you for respecting my privacy at this time,” the Eat Travel Rock blogger also said in her deeply emotional tribute.

Bob died at the age of 65 on Sunday, Jan. 9 in Orlando, Florida. The Full House icon was found unresponsive in a suite at the Ritz-Carlton hotel, where he was staying in advance of a scheduled comedy show. A cause of death has yet to be reported, however, it was confirmed there was no evidence of foul play or drugs.

Editorial use only. No book cover usage. Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lorimar/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock (5884859d) Bob Saget Full House - 1989 Lorimar/Warner Bros USA TV Portrait
Editorial use only. No book cover usage.Mandatory Credit: Photo by Lorimar/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock (5852400a)David Coulier, Bob Saget, John StamosFull HouseLorimar/Warner BrosUSA
Aubrey Saget, Bob Saget and Lara Saget, from left, attend the 30th annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit at the Beverly Wilshire hotel, in Beverly Hills, Calif 30th Annual Scleroderma Foundation Benefit, Beverly Hills, USA - 16 Jun 2017

The former America’s Funniest Home Videos host married digital journalist and television host Kelly back in 2018 after a year of dating (which started with Bob sliding into her DMs). The couple had no children together, however, Kelly was stepmother to his daughters from his previous marriage to  Sherri Kramer, 65: twins Aubrey and Lara Melanie, 34, and Jennifer Belle, 29. My daughters love her,” Bob told Closer Weekly, according to PEOPLE, in a previous interview. “She a remarkable person, and she’s really talented.”

Bob’s daughter Aubrey also remembered her late father after his sudden death, sharing the last text message she received from him. The message was sent in advance of his Jan. 8 stand-up show in Ponte Verdra Beach, Florida. “Thank u. Love u. Showtime!” he wrote to the 34-year-old.

Aubrey Saget posts the final text she received from her father. (Instagram/Aubrey Saget)

Bob’s family collectively issued a statement after his death, as well. “We are devastated to confirm that our beloved Bob passed away today,” they said. “He was everything to us and we want you to know how much he loved his fans, performing live and bringing people from all walks of life together with laughter. Though we ask for privacy at this time, we invite you to join us in remembering the love and laughter that Bob brought to the world.”