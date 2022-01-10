Listen

Bob Saget 911 Call: Hotel Staff Reveals Actor Was ‘Unresponsive’ With ‘No Pulse’ In His Room

The 911 call made by a hotel staff member revealed that the ‘Full House’ star was found not breathing in his room.

The 911 call after Bob Saget’death revealed that the hotel staff had found the actor “unresponsive” in his hotel room, when he sadly died on Sunday January 9 at age 65. The call was made after the comedy legend was found dead in his room while staying at the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes. The audio from the 911 call, obtained by HollywoodLife, the hotel staff told police that they found Bob not breathing in his room.

In the call, a staff member told the operator that he’d been alerted by another employee that a hotel patron didn’t have a pulse. “We have a unresponsive guest in the room. My officer tells me that he, that there is no pulse,” he said. When the operator asked for confirmation, the staff member confirmed that he was “Not responsive, not breathing and [had] no pulse.”

Following Bob’s death, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office released a statement confirming that the Fuller House star was the person who had been found in the room. “Earlier today, deputies were called to the Ritz-Carlton Orlando, Grande Lakes for a call about an unresponsive man in a hotel room. The man was identified as Robert Saget & pronounced deceased on scene. Detectives found no signs of foul play or drug use in this case,” the sheriff’s office tweeted.

After the TV icon’s passing, many of his former Full House co-stars, as well as others from around the entertainment world, mourned the loss of Bob Saget. In a joint statement, Bob’s former co-stars wrote a touching tribute to the comedian and actor. “Thirty-five years ago, we came together as a TV family, but we became a real family. And now we grieve as a family. Bob made us laugh until we cried. Now our tears flow in sadness, but also with gratitude for all the beautiful memories of our sweet, kind, hilarious, cherished Bob. He was a brother to us guys, a father to us girls and a friend to all of us. Bob, we love you dearly. We ask in Bob’s honor, hug the people you love. No one gave better hugs than Bob,” the cast said in a joint statement.