Pete Davidson, Andy Cohen & More Stars Pay Tribute To Bob Saget After His Death At 65

Bob Saget will forever be a television icon. The actor died at the age of 65 on Sunday, Jan. 9 in Orlando, Florida where he was found unresponsive in a suite at the Ritz-Carlton Hotel. Best known for his role as TV dad Danny Tanner on Full House, Bob touched the lives of many in Hollywood who shared tributes in his memory — including stars like Kathy Griffin, Mario Lopez and B.J. Novak, and his close friend and former co-star John Stamos.

John Stamos

John Stamos, who starred with Bob on Full House from 1987 – 1995, was “gutted” over the news of his close friend. “I am broken. I am gutted. I am in complete and utter shock. I will never ever have another friend like him. I love you so much Bobby,” the actor posted. Notably, John played Bob’s close on-screen friend Jesse Katsopolis.

Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson shared a touching tribute for Bob through is friend and King of Staten Island writer Dave Sirus. “I don’t have social media so I asked Dave to post this for me,” the Saturday Night Live star began. “Just wanted you guys to know that Bob Saget was one of the nicest men on the planet. When I was younger and several times throughout our friendship, he helped me get through some rough mental health stuff,” Pete shared.

“He stayed on the phone with my mom for hours trying to help in any way he can — connecting us with doctors and new things we can try. He would check in on me and make sure I was okay,” he added in the deeply moving letter. “I love you Bob, it was an honor to know you. Thank you for your kindness and friendship. My condolences to the family,” he concluded.

Kathy Griffin

Fellow comic Kathy Griffin took to Twitter shortly after the news broke, re-posting a Jan. 3 tweet from B.J. Novak that read, ” have always and will always love Bob Saget,” alongside a video from a recent interview they did. Kathy added, “Seeing this tweet from B.J. six days ago and I agree. You couldn’t find a nicer or sharper wit than Bob Saget. Shocked and devastated,” alongside two heartbroken emojis.

Mario Lopez

Mario Lopez, who enjoyed sitcom fame through Saved By The Bell during the 90s in the same era as Full House, also shared a sweet tribute. The actor turned Access Hollywood host smiled next to Bob during a photo that appeared to be taken on-set at the NBC entertainment news show. “Wow. RIP Bob Saget…,” he captioned the image on Jan. 9, which was posted to Instagram.

Andy Cohen

Andy Cohen took to Twitter shortly after news of Bob’s death broke. “He had the biggest heart and wore it on his sleeve. He was so generous with his feelings. A mensch. #BobSaget,” the Watch What Happens Live host penned.

Tom Green

Tom Green was “heartbroken” over the news, alongside the rest of America. “I am extremely saddened to just hear of the passing of my friend Bob Saget. You were always hilarious and kind. You made my life and so many other peoples lives better Bob. Rest In Peace,” the Road Trip actor posted.

Josh Gad

Frozen actor Josh Gad recalled that Bob was one of the “nicest” people in Hollywood in his touching social media post. “There wasn’t a kinder person in Hollywood than Bob Saget. I am having trouble wrapping my head around this. I do not want to believe this. It’s all too much to handle,” the voice of Olaf shared.

Kat Dennings

Kat Dennings worked with Bob back in 2001 when she played his TV daughter on sitcom Raising Dad. The actress, now 35, shared a cast photo with on-screen sister Brie Larson as she paid tribute to the legendary comic. “I’m speechless. Bob Saget was the best. So kind,” she began via Instagram. “I was his TV daughter for one season and he was generous, protective, caring and wonderful. He talked about his kids constantly. Rest In Peace.”

Ken Jeong

Comedian Ken Jeong wrote his message through tears. “Everyone loved him in the community. EVERYONE,” The Hangover star recalled.

“Really good guy like everyone says & if you did even a small favor for him he would be so grateful and appreciative even it wasn’t much. In tears typing this, he was that genuine and the world should know that. Love you @bobsaget,” he also penned, with a heart heart emoji.

Norman Lear

99-year-old television icon Norman Lear shared a throwback photo with Bob alongside a tweet. “Bob Saget was as lovely a human as he was funny. And to my mind, he was hilarious. We were close friends and I could not have loved him more,” he wrote.

George Takei

Star Trek icon George Takei was “deeply saddened” to learn about the loss of Bob. “Deeply saddened to learn of the untimely passing of comedian Bob Saget,” the 84 year old began.

“Beloved by millions as America’s Dad, he was a regular presence in our living rooms, bringing to us the funniest videos and countless belly laughs. Gone too soon, like so many of the brightest souls,” he also wrote.